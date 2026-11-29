WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results And Winners:WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 delivered major surprises at Daikin Park in Houston on Saturday (Nov 28). The event featured an emotional tribute to the late Bronson Reed, The Rock’s return on the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut and Rey Mysterio announcing his retirement match. Team Mexico also stunned Team USA, while Liv Morgan and The Bloodline emerged victorious in their respective matches.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results And Winners

Women’s WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Vaquer delivered the decisive Vaquer Inferno on Cargill to secure the victory.

Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Vaquer delivered the decisive Vaquer Inferno on Cargill to secure the victory. Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team Mexico defeated Team USA. Penta eliminated Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Seth Rollins in succession to complete a remarkable comeback and secure the win.

Team Mexico defeated Team USA. Penta eliminated Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Seth Rollins in succession to complete a remarkable comeback and secure the win. Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to retain her title after capitalising on a distraction involving Roxanne Perez and hitting Oblivion.

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to retain her title after capitalising on a distraction involving Roxanne Perez and hitting Oblivion. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline defeated The 946 after Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa combined for a Spear and Spike on Lucien Price. However, The 946 attacked the group after the match, leaving Reigns handcuffed to the cage.

Emotional Bronson Reed Tribute At Survivor Series

WWE paid tribute to Bronson Reed, who died on Friday (Nov 27), with an emotional video package and a 10-bell salute before the event. Penta also dedicated Team Mexico’s performance to Reed, honouring his memory during the team’s stunning victory over Team USA.

The Rock Returns, Rey Mysterio Announces Retirement Match

The Rock made a special appearance to mark 30 years since his WWE debut. After reflecting on his career and thanking the fans, he left his microphone and sunglasses in the ring, prompting speculation about a possible retirement, although no official announcement was made.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio announced that his final wrestling match will take place on June 12, 2027, at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. WWE subsequently promoted a retirement tour for the legendary luchador, with no opponent confirmed for his farewell bout.