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Home > Sports News > Xavi Hernandez Appointed Netherlands Manager! Spain And Barcelona Legend Replaces Ronald Koeman Before Nations League

Xavi Hernandez Appointed Netherlands Manager! Spain And Barcelona Legend Replaces Ronald Koeman Before Nations League

Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as Netherlands manager on a contract until the FIFA World Cup 2030. The former Barcelona coach replaces Ronald Koeman after the Dutch team's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, aiming to restore Netherlands football on the global stage.

Xavi was appointed as the Netherlands manager with his contract running till FIFA World Cup 2030. Image Credit: X/@OnsOranje
Xavi was appointed as the Netherlands manager with his contract running till FIFA World Cup 2030. Image Credit: X/@OnsOranje

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-13 10:13 IST

Xavi Appointed Netherlands Manager: Legend Xavi Hernandez of Barcelona and Spain has been named head coach of the Netherlands men’s national team, a position that will last until the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Xavi, a multi-time La Liga champion and four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Barca and a FIFA World Cup and Euro Championship (two times) winner with Spain, has been appointed to the position after the Dutch’s shock round of 32 FIFA World Cup 2026 exit to Morocco.

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Netherlands Announce Xavi as Manager



A statement from KNVB said, “Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new head coach of the Netherlands men’s national team. The 46-year-old Spanish coach takes over from Ronald Koeman. Xavi has reached an agreement with the KNVB on a contract through to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.”

Xavi Calls Himself ‘Son of Dutch Football’

Xavi said on his appointment, as quoted by the team’s official website, that he is in a way “a son of Dutch football”, citing his development at the FC Barcelona academy with influence from Netherlands legends Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels. 

“It is a great honour to become head coach of the Netherlands national team. As someone who was developed at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from, among others, Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection to Dutch football. You could say I am, in a way, a son of Dutch football. Other great coaches, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, have also played an important role in shaping me as both a player and as a coach,” he said.

Xavi Appointed Netherlands Manager Till FIFA World Cup 2030

The team’s Director of Elite Football, Nigel de Jong, said, “Every new cycle requires us to take a fresh look at where we want to go, what we need to get there and which available head coach is the best fit. Xavi has experienced and won everything as a player, including a World Cup, multiple league titles and Champions League titles.” 

“As a coach, he has been shaped by years of working with top coaches who share a footballing vision that aligns very well with the way we want the Netherlands national team to play: taking the initiative, playing dominant and attractive football, combined with the flexibility required in modern football at the highest level.”

Also Read: PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy

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Xavi Hernandez Appointed Netherlands Manager! Spain And Barcelona Legend Replaces Ronald Koeman Before Nations League
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