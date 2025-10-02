LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep

Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep

Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 2, 2025 11:06:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME TWO OF THE NATIONAL LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES BETWEEN THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS AND THE CINCINNATI REDS COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 1, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) STORY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched into the seventh inning and Mookie Betts delivered four hits and three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday (October 1), completing a sweep of the National League wild-card series. The Dodgers advanced to the NL Division Series, where they will face the Philadelphia Phillies in game one on Saturday. Betts tied a Dodgers postseason record with three doubles in a single game, including an RBI double in the sixth and another in the seventh. Teoscar Hernandez redeemed an earlier fielding error with a two-run double in the sixth, contributing to a four-run inning that extended Los Angeles' lead to 7-2. Miguel Rojas and Shohei Ohtani also added key RBI hits in the victory. Yamamoto gave up two unearned runs on four hits while striking out nine over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth by forcing a groundout at home and striking out two batters to preserve a 3-2 Dodgers lead. Rookie Roki Sasaki pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring all three batters, including two strikeouts, in his postseason debut. The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, aided by a dropped fly ball by Hernandez in right field. Rookie Sal Stewart drove in three runs for Cincinnati, including a two-run single in the opening frame and an RBI single in the eighth. Reds starter Zack Littell allowed three runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings. Los Angeles tied the game in the fourth inning on an Enrique Hernandez RBI double and a bloop single from Rojas. The Dodgers took control in the sixth, capitalizing on Betts' and Hernandez's doubles, along with Ohtani's single. Betts capped his stellar night with another RBI double in the seventh. The Dodgers advanced to the NLDS for the 13th consecutive year, while the Reds' season came to an end after their first playoff appearance since 2020. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Guardians beat Tigers 6-1, force decisive game three
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sponsorship Trends Signal Cricket’s Inclusive Evolution
India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online
Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Deshdrohis Enjoyed The Match’ Claims Uddhav Thackeray

LATEST NEWS

‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep
Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep
Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep
Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep

QUICK LINKS