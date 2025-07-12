Yang Hansen Wows in Summer League Debut, Blazers Crush Warriors by 33

Chinese rookie Yang Hasen has made a sensational National Basketball League (NBA) debut on Friday (July 11) night, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a commanding 106-73 victory over the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Summer League opener in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old, drafted 16th overall in 2025, delivered a well-rounded performance that had fans and analysts raving.

In just 24 minutes, the 7-foot-1 center posted 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, three blocks, one steal, and even knocked down a three-pointer. His play reflected an advanced understanding of the game, uncommon for a rookie big man.

Early Brilliance on Both Ends of the Floor

From the tip, Yang showed he belonged. A slick bounce pass to Sidy Cissoko followed by a no-look feed to DJ Carton sparked Portland’s explosive 15-2 start. Yang scored his first NBA basket on a crafty drive and layup past Isaiah Mobley, then surprised everyone by banking in a deep jumper from beyond the arc.

His defensive instincts were equally impressive. Yang rotated quickly, altered shots, and racked up three blocks—including a monster rejection of Jackson Rowe that drew gasps from the crowd. His passing vision, footwork in the paint, and timing made him a key two-way force throughout the game.

YANG HANSEN DIME MONTAGE 👀 Trail Blazers-Warriors on ESPN2 as part of #NBA2KSummerLeague! pic.twitter.com/vB9p1P9G7O — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2025

Fans Crown Yang as Portland’s Next Star

Social media quickly lit up with praise. One Blazers fan account declared, “Passing was elite… paint protection was great. He was the toughest guy on the court.” Another wrote, “I’ve seen enough. Yang Hansen is the face of Portland.” One viewer even dubbed him the “Asian Nikola Jokic,” citing his rare playmaking touch.

With Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love combining for 41 points, Portland looked sharp across the board. Fans will get another chance to watch Yang shine when the Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies later this week.

