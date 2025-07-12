LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Home > Sports > Yang Hansen Wows in Summer League Debut, Blazers Crush Warriors by 33

Yang Hansen Wows in Summer League Debut, Blazers Crush Warriors by 33

Chinese rookie Yang Hansen impressed in his NBA Summer League debut, posting 10 points, 5 assists, and 3 blocks in Portland’s 106-73 win over Golden State. His elite passing, defense, and court vision wowed fans, with many already calling him the future face of the Trail Blazers.

Yang Hansen
Yang Hansen

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 16:42:50 IST

Chinese rookie Yang Hasen has made a sensational National Basketball League (NBA) debut on Friday (July 11) night, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a commanding 106-73 victory over the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Summer League opener in Las Vegas. The 20-year-old, drafted 16th overall in 2025, delivered a well-rounded performance that had fans and analysts raving.
In just 24 minutes, the 7-foot-1 center posted 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, three blocks, one steal, and even knocked down a three-pointer. His play reflected an advanced understanding of the game, uncommon for a rookie big man.

Early Brilliance on Both Ends of the Floor

From the tip, Yang showed he belonged. A slick bounce pass to Sidy Cissoko followed by a no-look feed to DJ Carton sparked Portland’s explosive 15-2 start. Yang scored his first NBA basket on a crafty drive and layup past Isaiah Mobley, then surprised everyone by banking in a deep jumper from beyond the arc.
His defensive instincts were equally impressive. Yang rotated quickly, altered shots, and racked up three blocks—including a monster rejection of Jackson Rowe that drew gasps from the crowd. His passing vision, footwork in the paint, and timing made him a key two-way force throughout the game.

Fans Crown Yang as Portland’s Next Star

Social media quickly lit up with praise. One Blazers fan account declared, “Passing was elite… paint protection was great. He was the toughest guy on the court.” Another wrote, “I’ve seen enough. Yang Hansen is the face of Portland.” One viewer even dubbed him the “Asian Nikola Jokic,” citing his rare playmaking touch.
With Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love combining for 41 points, Portland looked sharp across the board. Fans will get another chance to watch Yang shine when the Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies later this week. 

Also Read: Pride on the Line: Poland and Denmark Eye Strong Finish in EURO 2025 Group C Clash (Where To Watch, Predicted Line-ups)

Tags: nbaSummer LeagueSummer League DebutYang Hansen

More News

BJP Says DMK’s Delimitation Objections Baseless, Driven By Fear Of Losing Power
Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025
Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy
Dolly Chaiwala Is Looking For ‘Real People With Real Passion’ To Run His Franchise Outlets Across India
Deputy Secretary Of PMO Visits Auroville, Explores Its Alternative Education Model
Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya
KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!
The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control, No Heavy Damage Reported
Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy
Delhi Gets Its First Underground Wiring Project, A Step Towards a Safer, Smarter City CM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?