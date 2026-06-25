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Home > Sports News > Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League

Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League

Will he return to the pitch? Get the latest updates on the high-profile pacer's controversial domestic league status and the cricket board's major NOC decision.

Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Ex RCB Star To Play In THIS League. Photo X
Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Ex RCB Star To Play In THIS League. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 10:58 IST

In a major development that is all set to shake up the Indian cricketing landscape, left-arm pacer Yash Dayal is reportedly on the verge of receiving a crucial No Objection Certificate (NOC). The 28-year-old bowler is contracted to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but has been unable to play high-profile competitive cricket due to serious ongoing legal issues.

But reports of clearance being obtained behind the scenes suggest that Dayal is being cleared to feature in the upcoming season of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UPT20) and tentatively return to the competitive cricket crease.

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Sidelined Amid Serious Legal Challenges

Dayal was an important cog in RCB’s maiden IPL title-winning campaign in 2025. But his career came to an abrupt halt before the IPL 2026 season. The pacer missed the entire 2026 tournament because of a “personal situation” according to the franchise.

The truth of his absence involves bitter legal battles in several States. Dayal is currently involved in two different criminal cases. In 2025, a FIR in Ghaziabad charges him with sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage. More importantly, a separate case registered in Jaipur has serious allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A Jaipur court had rejected his bail plea in this case late last year.

The Controversial Sidelining and the UPT20 Lifeline

The fast bowler has recently opened up on a podcast, claiming that the decision to not play IPL 2026 was not his.

“They haven’t removed me from the team, and they haven’t announced a replacement… My opting out of this season wasn’t my personal decision. The decision is always made by the authority.”

The RCB decided to retain him but also decided to bench him so that the franchise would not face intense public scrutiny. Now, as state associations are looking to lock in squads for domestic leagues, the local cricket board is said to be inclined to give Dayal a NOC to play in his home state’s marquee tournament, the UPT20.

Domestic state league games are played at a different level to the international-facing IPL and officials are happy for Dayal to play while his cases remain strictly sub-judice. The UPT20 is very important for Dayal to get his match fitness and rhythm back as he awaits a formal legal resolution.

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Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League
Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026indian domestic cricket board clearanceroyal challengers bengaluru yash dayal legal casesanjay kapoor upt20 league newsupt20 league upcoming season updatesuttar pradesh t20 league player retentionyash dayal court case updateyash dayal cricket return 2026yash dayal ghaziabad jaipur caseyash dayal noc upcayash dayal upt20 league return

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Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League

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Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League
Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League
Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League
Yash Dayal Set To Get NOC Despite POCSO Case, Former RCB Star To Play In THIS League

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