Yashasvi Jaiswal Unwanted Record: India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal registered an unwanted milestone during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The left-handed batter was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, becoming the first Indian Test opener to record at least one duck in each of the four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Jaiswal’s disappointing dismissal came during India’s reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356 on Day 2. Opening alongside KL Rahul, the 24-year-old failed to get off the mark as Matt Henry bowled him for a six-ball duck in the first over. It was Jaiswal’s first duck in New Zealand and his eighth overall in Test cricket.

The dismissal added another unwanted entry to Jaiswal’s record in overseas conditions. Despite having scored several memorable centuries in SENA countries, the India opener has now registered ducks in all four nations during his Test career.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Indian Opener To Score Ducks In All SENA Countries

Jaiswal’s dismissal against New Zealand completed an unwanted set of ducks across the four SENA countries. Before the Christchurch Test, he had already been dismissed without scoring in South Africa, England and Australia.

Here is a breakdown of Jaiswal’s Test record as an opener in SENA countries:

Australia: 5 matches, 10 innings, 391 runs, highest score 161, average 43.44, one century, two fifties and two ducks.

England: 5 matches, 10 innings, 411 runs, highest score 118, average 41.10, two centuries, two fifties and two ducks.

New Zealand: 2 matches, 2 innings, 85 runs, highest score 85, average 42.50, one fifty and one duck.

South Africa: 2 matches, 4 innings, 50 runs, highest score 28, average 12.50 and one duck.

Jaiswal has registered six ducks across these four countries as a Test opener. His latest dismissal against New Zealand made him the first Indian opener to achieve this unwanted distinction.

All Six Ducks By Yashasvi Jaiswal In SENA Countries

Jaiswal’s six ducks in SENA countries have come against some of the leading fast bowlers in international cricket. Mitchell Starc has dismissed him twice without scoring in Australia, while the other four ducks have come against different bowlers.

Here is the complete breakdown:

South Africa: Dismissed for 0 by Kagiso Rabada in Cape Town on January 3, 2024. Jaiswal was bowled after facing seven deliveries in the second innings.

Australia: Scored 0 against Mitchell Starc in Perth on November 22, 2024. He was caught by Nathan McSweeney after facing eight balls in the first innings.

Australia: Dismissed for a first-ball duck against Mitchell Starc in Adelaide on December 6, 2024. He was trapped LBW in the first innings.

England: Scored 0 against Jofra Archer at Lord’s on July 10, 2025. He was caught by Jamie Smith after facing seven deliveries in the fourth innings.

England: Dismissed for 0 by Chris Woakes at Manchester on July 23, 2025. Joe Root completed the catch after Jaiswal faced four balls in the third innings.

New Zealand: Bowled by Matt Henry for 0 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27, 2026, after facing six deliveries in the second innings.

Indian Openers With Test Ducks In New Zealand

Jaiswal is not the first Indian opening batter to be dismissed for a duck in New Zealand. Several former Indian openers have suffered the same fate during their tours of the country.

However, his latest dismissal puts him alongside some notable names in the list of Indian openers with Test ducks in New Zealand.

WV Raman: 2 ducks in 5 innings across 3 Tests, 176 runs at an average of 44.00 (1990).

Shikhar Dhawan: 1 duck in 4 innings across 2 Tests, 215 runs at an average of 53.75 (2014).

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 1 duck in 2 innings across 2 Tests, 85 runs at an average of 42.50 (2026).

Parthiv Patel: 1 duck in 1 innings across 1 Test, 0 runs at an average of 0.00 (2002).

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 1 duck in 7 innings across 4 Tests, 207 runs at an average of 29.57 (1990–1999).

Virender Sehwag Holds Record For Most Test Ducks

While Jaiswal has entered the record books for an unwanted achievement across SENA countries, Virender Sehwag continues to hold the record for the most ducks by an Indian opening batter in Test cricket.

The former India opener was dismissed without scoring 15 times in 168 innings across 98 Test matches. Several other legendary Indian batters feature among the players with the most ducks as openers.

Here are the leading Indian Test openers in this category:

Virender Sehwag: 15 ducks in 168 innings across 98 matches, with 8,124 runs and a highest score of 319.

Pankaj Roy: 14 ducks in 74 innings across 41 matches, with 2,220 runs and a highest score of 173.

Sunil Gavaskar : 11 ducks in 203 innings across 119 matches, with 9,607 runs and a highest score of 221.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 9 ducks in 69 innings across 45 matches, with 2,911 runs and a highest score of 201.

Yashasvi Jaiswal : 8 ducks in 59 innings across 33 matches, with 2,697 runs and a highest score of 214.

Murali Vijay: 8 ducks in 100 innings across 57 matches, with 3,880 runs and a highest score of 167.

Gautam Gambhir: 7 ducks in 101 innings across 57 matches, with 4,119 runs and a highest score of 206.

KL Rahul: 7 ducks in 106 innings across 62 matches, with 3,972 runs and a highest score of 199.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth: 7 ducks in 72 innings across 43 matches, with 2,062 runs and a highest score of 123.

Jaiswal has now equalled Murali Vijay’s tally of eight Test ducks as an Indian opener, although he has played considerably fewer matches and innings. The young batter will be hoping to put the disappointing dismissal behind him and make a significant contribution in the remainder of the New Zealand series.