Yashasvi Jaiswal Test Record: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has matched a remarkable record held by former batter Sanjay Manjrekar after featuring in his 33rd consecutive Test match at a different venue. The 24-year-old achieved the milestone during the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27.

Jaiswal has played all 33 of his Test matches at separate grounds since making his debut against the West Indies in July 2023. With this achievement, he has moved ahead of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who appeared at 32 different venues in his first 32 Tests.

Manjrekar remains the only other cricketer to have accomplished the feat across his first 33 Test appearances. Jaiswal now has an opportunity to become the outright record-holder when India travel to Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2027.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Sanjay Manjrekar At The Top Of The List

Jaiswal’s latest appearance has placed him alongside Manjrekar in an exclusive list of players who have played their first 33 Test matches at 33 different venues.

Here are the top five players with the most consecutive Test appearances at separate venues from the start of their careers:

Sanjay Manjrekar (India): 33 venues in 33 Tests between 1987 and 1994.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India): 33 venues in 33 Tests between 2023 and 2026.

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 32 venues in his first 32 Tests between 1989 and 1994.

Javagal Srinath (India): 24 venues in his first 24 Tests between 1991 and 1996.

Denesh Ramdin (West Indies): 24 venues in his first 24 Tests between 2005 and 2008.

Jaiswal has reached the landmark while playing against seven different international opponents. His 33 appearances include 10 Tests against England, five each against New Zealand and Australia, four apiece against South Africa and the West Indies, and two each against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He has also played one Test against Afghanistan.

Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Break The Record During India’s 2027 Australia Tour?

Jaiswal could move ahead of Manjrekar during India’s next tour of Australia, scheduled to feature five Tests in 2027.

The opening match is set to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from January 21 to 25. Although Jaiswal has played an ODI at this ground, he is yet to represent India in a Test there.

If selected for the Nagpur Test, the left-handed opener would extend his record to 34 different venues in his first 34 appearances.

However, the streak is likely to end after the opening match. India’s remaining Tests are scheduled in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, venues where Jaiswal has already played in the longest format.

A place in the playing XI in Nagpur would therefore give the young opener a unique outright record before his remarkable run potentially comes to an end.