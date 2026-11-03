LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

Yashasvi Jaiswal Century vs New Zealand A: Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a timely response to his recent struggles in red-ball cricket with a commanding knock for India A against New Zealand A. The opener reached a significant career milestone and strengthened his preparation ahead of the upcoming Test series. His performance offers fresh encouragement after a difficult run of scores.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 12:03 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal Century vs New Zealand A: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a timely red-ball comeback, turning his overnight score into a commanding unbeaten 154 for India A in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A. The left-hander also reached a major First-Class milestone, giving himself a confidence boost ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had been searching for runs in the longer format, with a string of low scores raising questions about his form ahead of the international assignment. However, the young opener responded with an innings that combined patience and attacking strokeplay, putting India A in a strong position on the fourth day.

You Might Be Interested In

Coming into the day’s play with 20 runs to his name, Jaiswal took charge after India A lost Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. He found support from Yash Rathod, and the pair rebuilt the innings with a substantial partnership that shifted the momentum in India’s favour.



Yashasvi Jaiswal Turns Overnight 20 Into Unbeaten 154

Jaiswal brought up his century in style, using a slog sweep to send the ball over the mid-wicket boundary. The milestone came off 119 deliveries, after which he accelerated further and reached the 150-run mark in just 25 more balls.

By the Tea break, the left-hander remained unbeaten on 154, having struck 15 boundaries and five sixes. His aggressive approach helped India A add 237 runs during the post-Lunch session and build a lead of 191 runs.

At the other end, Rathod also completed a significant milestone, registering his 12th First-Class hundred. His century came off 122 deliveries, and the two batters’ efforts left India A firmly placed before the final session.

Jaiswal Completes 5,000 First-Class Runs

The innings also brought Jaiswal a major personal achievement as he crossed the 5,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone during his 101st innings, maintaining an average above 53 in the format.

The landmark adds another achievement to the young opener’s red-ball career and comes at an important stage as he prepares for the next international assignment.

From Consecutive Low Scores To A Timely Red-Ball Response

Jaiswal’s innings against New Zealand A came after a difficult run in recent red-ball appearances. He had managed scores of 17 and five in the previous unofficial Test against the same opposition, while his Ranji Trophy outing for Mumbai against Chandigarh ended with a duck.

His recent international red-ball returns had also included several low scores, making the India A fixture an important opportunity to regain rhythm. The 154 not out provided a timely response, although consistency across the upcoming matches will remain the key challenge.

India vs New Zealand Test Series: Jaiswal Gets Timely Preparation

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, beginning at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. Jaiswal’s latest performance offers encouragement ahead of the contest, particularly after his recent struggles in the longer format.

The opener was part of India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series but did not feature in the playing XI. He was subsequently left out of the squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins in Auckland on November 4.

With a substantial score now behind him, Jaiswal will look to carry the momentum into the Test assignment and strengthen his preparation for the challenge against New Zealand.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ
Tags: india vs new zealand

RELATED News

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check IND vs NZ Schedule, Squads, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Glenn Maxwell Retires: Australia’s Two-Time ODI World Cup Winner Bids Farewell To International Cricket

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

LATEST NEWS

Should You Choose A Limited Pay Term Plan Or Pay Till The End?

AP Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE Update: Counting Underway Across 92 Urban Local Bodies, TDP Alliance vs YSRCP | Check Latest Updates

Omar Abdullah Wants Qazi Touqeer To Win Bigg Boss 20, Recalls His Fame Gurukul Days: ‘Nobody Expected It’

Watch Video: Thief Holds Woman Hostage, Presses Knife To Her Throat During Chain Snatching; She Refuses To Let Go – What Happened Next?

Caught On CCTV: Parked Truck With Man On Top Suddenly Rolls Downhill, Driver Sprints Like A Filmy Hero To Stop It — How Did He Do It?

Watch Video: SpiceJet Passengers Lie Outside Aircraft After 8-Hour Delay Ends In Flight Cancellation At Gorakhpur Airport

Rape Survivor Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of POCSO Judge Accused of Rape; SC Issues Notice

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

‘Bad Things Happen To Bad People’: What Happened Between Orry And Amrita Singh In 2021? Influencer Recalls His ‘Dark And Low’ Phase

Watch Video: 2 Helicopters Collide During Landing in Nepal’s Mount Everest Region, Accident Occurs in Snowy Solukhumbu District – What Happened Next?

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ
Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ
Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ
Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ
Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

QUICK LINKS