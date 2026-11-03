Yashasvi Jaiswal Roars Back To Form With Stunning 154 Against New Zealand A Ahead Of Test Series | IND vs NZ

Yashasvi Jaiswal Century vs New Zealand A: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a timely red-ball comeback, turning his overnight score into a commanding unbeaten 154 for India A in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A. The left-hander also reached a major First-Class milestone, giving himself a confidence boost ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had been searching for runs in the longer format, with a string of low scores raising questions about his form ahead of the international assignment. However, the young opener responded with an innings that combined patience and attacking strokeplay, putting India A in a strong position on the fourth day.

Coming into the day’s play with 20 runs to his name, Jaiswal took charge after India A lost Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. He found support from Yash Rathod, and the pair rebuilt the innings with a substantial partnership that shifted the momentum in India’s favour.

100 for yashasvi jaiswal 👀 https://t.co/DNFDMgFvSA — 🧗🏻 (@__jaisball) November 3, 2026







Yashasvi Jaiswal Turns Overnight 20 Into Unbeaten 154

Jaiswal brought up his century in style, using a slog sweep to send the ball over the mid-wicket boundary. The milestone came off 119 deliveries, after which he accelerated further and reached the 150-run mark in just 25 more balls.

By the Tea break, the left-hander remained unbeaten on 154, having struck 15 boundaries and five sixes. His aggressive approach helped India A add 237 runs during the post-Lunch session and build a lead of 191 runs.

At the other end, Rathod also completed a significant milestone, registering his 12th First-Class hundred. His century came off 122 deliveries, and the two batters’ efforts left India A firmly placed before the final session.

Jaiswal Completes 5,000 First-Class Runs

The innings also brought Jaiswal a major personal achievement as he crossed the 5,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone during his 101st innings, maintaining an average above 53 in the format.

The landmark adds another achievement to the young opener’s red-ball career and comes at an important stage as he prepares for the next international assignment.

From Consecutive Low Scores To A Timely Red-Ball Response

Jaiswal’s innings against New Zealand A came after a difficult run in recent red-ball appearances. He had managed scores of 17 and five in the previous unofficial Test against the same opposition, while his Ranji Trophy outing for Mumbai against Chandigarh ended with a duck.

His recent international red-ball returns had also included several low scores, making the India A fixture an important opportunity to regain rhythm. The 154 not out provided a timely response, although consistency across the upcoming matches will remain the key challenge.

India vs New Zealand Test Series: Jaiswal Gets Timely Preparation

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, beginning at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. Jaiswal’s latest performance offers encouragement ahead of the contest, particularly after his recent struggles in the longer format.

The opener was part of India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series but did not feature in the playing XI. He was subsequently left out of the squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins in Auckland on November 4.

With a substantial score now behind him, Jaiswal will look to carry the momentum into the Test assignment and strengthen his preparation for the challenge against New Zealand.