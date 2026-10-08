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Home > Sports News > Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener

With Yashasvi Jaiswal named in Mumbai's squad for their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener against Chandigarh, beginning on October 10 at the Wankhede Stadium, captain Siddhesh Lad has made a telling revelation.

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India's Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener. Image Credit: ANI
Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India's Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 19:39 IST

With Yashasvi Jaiswal named in Mumbai’s squad for their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener against Chandigarh, beginning on October 10 at the Wankhede Stadium, captain Siddhesh Lad has made a telling revelation. Lad revealed that Jaiswal has been practising keeping in the nets and intends to do so for Team India in the near future.

Yashasvi Jaiswal as Team India’s new wicketkeeper?

One of the best young openers today, the left-hander has bedded down a spot in the Indian Test team, headlined by centuries in the West Indies, England and Australia after debuting in the format in 2023. While he is a quality limited-overs player too, Jaiswal has been struggling to play T20Is and ODIs as regularly as expected due to lack of a vacant spot. Nevertheless, Lad believes the southpaw is adding another core skill to his armoury to increase his chances of selection in India’s limited-overs side. The 34-year-old told Cricbuzz the below:

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With Yashasvi, I feel he is trying hard to start keeping wickets. That’s what I heard from him. He wants to keep wickets for Mumbai or go on to keep wickets for the Indian team. That’s what he is aiming for. I haven’t got any clarity on that. Maybe he wants to add value to his core strength – that is batting. He kept wickets in one of our practice matches. I don’t have any idea what his plans are but adding a new dimension to your core cricketing skills is not bad. Who knows when and where a chance would arise. He does batting anyway and keeping can add value to his cricket.”

When will Yashasvi Jaiswal next play for Team India?

Meanwhile, Jaiswal is next expected to feature for the national team in the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Men in Blue will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and five ODIs as well before the marquee two-Test series. It will be the first time that Jaiswal will play red-ball cricket in New Zealand and it will be interesting to see how they go against a potent seam attack that the Kiwis boast.

It is also the first time since 2020 that the sub-continent nation will tour New Zealand as they brace for a formidable challenge.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener
Tags: Ranji TrophyRanji Trophy 2026-27Siddhesh Ladteam indiayashasvi jaiswal

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Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener

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Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener

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Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal To Be India’s Future Keeper? Mumbai Captain Makes Stunning Revelation Ahead Of Their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opener

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