LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

India U19 defeated Australia U19 by 103 runs in the second youth ODI, taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan starred with a 122-run century, while Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid also featured prominently.

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan outshines Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid. Image Credit: Instagram
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan outshines Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 23:08 IST

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan starred for India U19 in the second youth one-day clash against Australia U19. The 17-year-old scored a century to lead the Indian side to a score of 341 runs. Under captain Lakshya Raichandani, the Indian side started full tilt in this series, and the first game ended with a very close seven-run win.

The Men in Blue entering the second ODI had full confidence, and so they piled up a humongous total of 341 runs thanks to a century by Chauhan. After the star kids Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid hogged the limelight, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan shone through his bat in both games.

You Might Be Interested In

India U-19 vs Australia U-19: How Has Yashbardhan Chauhan Performed?

  • Yashbardhan Chauhan: 176 Runs, 88 Average, 131.34 Strike Rate
  • Aaryavir Sehwag: 75 Runs, 37.5 Average, 101.35 Strike Rate 
  • Anvay Dravid: 47 Runs, 23.50 Average, 180.77 Strike Rate

IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st ODI

The first ODI between the two youth teams was a rain-curtailed encounter. The match was reduced to 20 overs per side. Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir Sehwag, scored 26 runs off 28 balls. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid’s son, Anvay Dravid, played a blistering knock, where he scored 38 runs off only 18 balls. However, it was again Yashbardhan Chauhan who scored 54 runs to power the score tally to a winning total.

IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd ODI

In the second ODI, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan went a step further and scored a match-winning century. He scored 122 runs in only 100 balls and eclipsed the efforts of his other teammates. In the same game, Aaryavir Sehwag missed out on a half-century by three runs in a 48-ball knock that witnessed nine fours off his bat. However, Anvay failed to make a mark in the match as he scored only nine runs before being dismissed. 

Thanks to the century from Chauhan, the Indian Under-19 team won the match by 103 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final youth ODI.

Also Read: WWE RAW (21st September, 2026): Preview, Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch in India, USA, UK?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19
Tags: IND U19 vs AUS U19India U19 vs Australia U19Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan

RELATED News

Premier League 2026/27 Points Table: Tottenham Languish at Bottom; Manchester City Continue Winning Start After Matchday 5 — Check Full Standings

Kylian Mbappe Calls Working Under Zinedine Zidane ‘Like a Movie’: France Captain Recalls Real Madrid Connection From Age 13

Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of England Nations League 2026 Squad: James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White Called up

Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

LATEST NEWS

6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted in Delhi; How Alert Residents Helped Police Catch Accused

91-Year-Old Woman Dies After Monkey Attack in Karnataka, What Does CCTV Show?

Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?

Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

PanIIT Alumni India Celebrates 20 Years of Collaboration Across Academia, Industry and Government

Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited to Launch IPO on NSE Emerge; Offer Opens September 25, 2026

When Rabbits Stop Eating: Looking Beyond the Teeth – The Emerging Role of Cone Beam CT in Rabbit Dental Disease

Khavda Transmission Corridor. Powering India’s Green Transition

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

QUICK LINKS