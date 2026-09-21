Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan starred for India U19 in the second youth one-day clash against Australia U19. The 17-year-old scored a century to lead the Indian side to a score of 341 runs. Under captain Lakshya Raichandani, the Indian side started full tilt in this series, and the first game ended with a very close seven-run win.
The Men in Blue entering the second ODI had full confidence, and so they piled up a humongous total of 341 runs thanks to a century by Chauhan. After the star kids Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid hogged the limelight, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan shone through his bat in both games.
India U-19 vs Australia U-19: How Has Yashbardhan Chauhan Performed?
- Yashbardhan Chauhan: 176 Runs, 88 Average, 131.34 Strike Rate
- Aaryavir Sehwag: 75 Runs, 37.5 Average, 101.35 Strike Rate
- Anvay Dravid: 47 Runs, 23.50 Average, 180.77 Strike Rate
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st ODI
The first ODI between the two youth teams was a rain-curtailed encounter. The match was reduced to 20 overs per side. Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir Sehwag, scored 26 runs off 28 balls. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid’s son, Anvay Dravid, played a blistering knock, where he scored 38 runs off only 18 balls. However, it was again Yashbardhan Chauhan who scored 54 runs to power the score tally to a winning total.
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd ODI
In the second ODI, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan went a step further and scored a match-winning century. He scored 122 runs in only 100 balls and eclipsed the efforts of his other teammates. In the same game, Aaryavir Sehwag missed out on a half-century by three runs in a 48-ball knock that witnessed nine fours off his bat. However, Anvay failed to make a mark in the match as he scored only nine runs before being dismissed.
Thanks to the century from Chauhan, the Indian Under-19 team won the match by 103 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final youth ODI.
Also Read: WWE RAW (21st September, 2026): Preview, Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch in India, USA, UK?
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.