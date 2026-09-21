Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan starred for India U19 in the second youth one-day clash against Australia U19. The 17-year-old scored a century to lead the Indian side to a score of 341 runs. Under captain Lakshya Raichandani, the Indian side started full tilt in this series, and the first game ended with a very close seven-run win.

The Men in Blue entering the second ODI had full confidence, and so they piled up a humongous total of 341 runs thanks to a century by Chauhan. After the star kids Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid hogged the limelight, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan shone through his bat in both games.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19: How Has Yashbardhan Chauhan Performed?

Yashbardhan Chauhan: 176 Runs, 88 Average, 131.34 Strike Rate

Aaryavir Sehwag: 75 Runs, 37.5 Average, 101.35 Strike Rate

Anvay Dravid: 47 Runs, 23.50 Average, 180.77 Strike Rate

IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st ODI

The first ODI between the two youth teams was a rain-curtailed encounter. The match was reduced to 20 overs per side. Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir Sehwag, scored 26 runs off 28 balls. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid’s son, Anvay Dravid, played a blistering knock, where he scored 38 runs off only 18 balls. However, it was again Yashbardhan Chauhan who scored 54 runs to power the score tally to a winning total.

IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd ODI

In the second ODI, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan went a step further and scored a match-winning century. He scored 122 runs in only 100 balls and eclipsed the efforts of his other teammates. In the same game, Aaryavir Sehwag missed out on a half-century by three runs in a 48-ball knock that witnessed nine fours off his bat. However, Anvay failed to make a mark in the match as he scored only nine runs before being dismissed.

Thanks to the century from Chauhan, the Indian Under-19 team won the match by 103 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final youth ODI.

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