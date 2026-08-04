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Home > Sports News > “Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH

“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav's viral Instagram story playfully trolls Mohammad Rizwan's iconic 'Yes is a 1' phrase, showing a relaxed SKY amid Shreyas Iyer taking over India's T20I captaincy.

Yes Is A 1! Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star's Viral Meme in Nets Video: WATCH. Photo X/Screengrab
Yes Is A 1! Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star's Viral Meme in Nets Video: WATCH. Photo X/Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 22:53 IST

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has left cricket fans in stitches after poking subtle fun at Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan in a viral social media post. The 35-year-old took to his Instagram story to share a video of a hard-hitting net session, pairing the clip with the caption “Yes is a 1” alongside a laughing emoji.

The light-hearted jab quickly caught fire across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with fans instantly recognizing the reference to Rizwan’s iconic on-field English phrasing.

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The Evolution of a Classic Cricket Meme

Rizwan’s enthusiastic and highly animated communication while running between the wickets—frequently shouting “Yes is a two!” or “Yes is a one!” in a distinct cadence—has turned into a beloved internet meme across the subcontinent.

Suryakumar isn’t the first Indian international to join in on the joke. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was previously filmed imitating the exact phrase during team training sessions, shouting it out during running drills to the delight of his teammates.

Even though the diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan are now strained. The viral memes have somehow interconnected the two neighbouring nations. 

A Relaxed SKY Amid Captaincy Transition

Suryakumar’s playful mood on social media comes during a period of transition in his international career. Having led India in the shortest format following the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar is no longer India’s T20I captain, with middle-order star Shreyas Iyer having officially taken over the leadership mantle at the helm.

Unburdened by captaincy duties, Suryakumar appears completely relaxed and focused on sharpening his signature 360-degree strokeplay in the nets. If his latest viral clip is any indication, SKY’s timing remains impeccably sharp—both with the bat and on the internet.   

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“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH
Tags: Shreyas Iyer captainsky instagram story yes is a 1suryakumar yadav mohammad rizwansuryakumar yadav trolls rizwan

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“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH

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“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH

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“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH
“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH
“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH
“Yes Is A 1”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Pakistan Star’s Viral Meme in Nets Video— WATCH

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