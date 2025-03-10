Yograj Singh Shares Thoughts On Ideal Retirement Timing For Rohit And Virat

Former cricketer Yograj Singh has expressed his delight over India captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to continue playing cricket. Speculations and reports suggested that the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai would be Rohit’s last ODI match. However, Rohit put those rumours to rest with a swashbuckling 76-run innings.

Rohit’s Champions Trophy Heroics Put Retirement Rumors to Rest

Rohit’s innings broke the spine of New Zealand’s 251-run target defense, laying the foundation for India’s title win. India lifted the trophy in front of a sold-out crowd in Dubai, and Rohit was crowned Player of the Match. After the match, Rohit addressed the media and confirmed that he is “not going to retire from this format.”

Yograj Singh expressed his satisfaction with Rohit’s decision and feels that he and Virat Kohli can retire after lifting the 2027 ODI World Cup. The tournament will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Yograj believes that this would be an ideal time for the duo to hang up their boots.

Yograj Suggests Ideal Retirement Plan for Rohit and Virat

“The best thing is that Rohit Sharma said he is not retiring. Well done, my son. Nobody can retire Rohit and Virat. They should think about retirement after winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. I had said this before India would win,” Yograj told ANI.

In the Champions Trophy final, Rohit flaunted his prolific power strokes, hammering New Zealand’s clinical bowling unit all around the park. His match-winning 76(83) was a sight to behold, and India felt euphoria after stamping its authority with a four-wicket triumph.

Rohit’s performance was a testament to his experience and skill. While wickets kept falling at one end, he upped the ante, implementing his experience and acting as the driving force throughout the chase. When runs dried up in the middle overs, Rohit took the brunt on his shoulders, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Rohit’s decision to continue playing has sparked excitement among Indian cricket fans. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Rohit and Virat can lead India to glory and retire on a high note.

(With Inputs From ANI)

