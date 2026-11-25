Suryakumar Yadav Tweet For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was left impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary batting performance against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old India A opener produced a sensational 204 off just 53 deliveries, prompting Suryakumar to publicly express his admiration for the youngster. Calling Sooryavanshi his inspiration, the Indian batter’s heartfelt message quickly attracted attention on social media.

Sooryavanshi delivered a record-breaking performance during the Group B encounter in Doha on Tuesday, November 24. His innings featured seven boundaries and 28 sixes, helping India A chase down UAE’s target of 250 in just 14.2 overs. The teenager’s remarkable display of power-hitting also earned appreciation from several prominent figures in Indian cricket, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Suryakumar Yadav Calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi His Inspiration

Suryakumar took to X after witnessing the youngster’s incredible performance and shared a special message acknowledging his batting talent.

The Indian T20I star described Sooryavanshi as an inspiration, expressing his admiration for the fearless approach displayed by the teenage batter during the mammoth run chase.

Sharing his reaction, Suryakumar wrote, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You are my Inspiration now. What a Player #special.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi You are my Inspiration now 🔥 What a Player #special — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 24, 2026







The message quickly gained traction among cricket fans, with many appreciating the recognition coming from one of India’s most accomplished T20 batters.

Suryakumar’s reaction also highlighted the impression Sooryavanshi has made within the Indian cricket fraternity. Despite being just 15, the left-hander has already produced several remarkable performances and continues to attract attention with his aggressive batting.

Yuvraj Singh Also Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Historic Double Century

Suryakumar was not the only former or current India star impressed by Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary innings. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the youngster and encouraged him to continue working hard.

Yuvraj, who has previously guided the teenager with technical advice, described his performance as an example of fearless batting and backed him to achieve even greater things in the future.

Taking to X, Yuvraj wrote, “Special talent and a sensational knock! A double hundred off just 52 balls is some fearless batting! Keep working hard and enjoy the journey – the best is yet to come!”

Special talent and a sensational knock! A double hundred off just 52 balls is some fearless batting! Keep working hard and enjoy the journey – the best is yet to come! #VaibhavSooryavanshi #AsiaCupRisingStars2026 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 24, 2026







Yuvraj’s message carried particular significance following Sooryavanshi’s revelation that a recent conversation with the former India all-rounder had helped him overcome a difficult period with the bat.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 204 As India A Chase Down 250 Against UAE

Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking innings completely dismantled the UAE bowling attack as India A completed the 250-run chase in only 14.2 overs.

The teenager reached his half-century in just 16 deliveries and continued accelerating, bringing up his hundred in 28 balls. He subsequently raced to 150 in 40 deliveries before completing his double century in just 52 balls.

His innings included 28 maximums, setting a new benchmark for the highest number of sixes hit by a batter in a professional cricket match. He also registered the fastest List A centuries of 100, 150 and 200 runs.

Sooryavanshi received brief support from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 12 off five deliveries, as the opening pair added 68 runs in just 21 balls.

Prabhsimran Singh contributed three runs before departing, but his dismissal brought Rinku Singh to the crease. The pair then produced a devastating partnership that took the game completely away from the UAE.

Rinku remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 deliveries, while Sooryavanshi contributed 115 runs during their 137-run third-wicket stand, which came off just 43 balls.

India A eventually secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory, completing the chase in just 14.2 overs and booking their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

With performances like these, Sooryavanshi is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young batting prospects in Indian cricket.