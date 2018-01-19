Bayern Munich head Jupp Heynckes criticised Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's selfish behaviour. Jupp Heynckes asserted that he will never prefer signing such players who are selfish and only chose to follow their own goals. The Bayern Munich manager also issued warning for other clubs and said that the clubs which sign those players have to be aware as they could do the same to them.

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes condemned want away Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and said he would refuse to sign players like the Gabon international, who are just being selfish and only chose to follow their own goals. “I would refuse to sign such players. Football is a team sport; you can’t just be selfish and follow your own goals. You have to think about the fans as well. The Bayern Munich manager, who made his comeback at the Allianze Arena as Bayern Munich mid season said the clubs which hire the services of players like Aubameyang should of their selfish attitude.

The 28-year old Gabon international is on the verge of joining Arsenal, who are looking for some reinforcements after cutting a deal with Manchester United over Alexi Sanchez. “You have to come to terms with the player, talk to them and make it clear that they’ve a responsibility to not just look at their account at the end of the month and clap,” Jupp Heynckes was quoted as saying. “You need guidelines in a club to make it clear that what you do and don’t accept, that’s the case at Bayern,” he added.