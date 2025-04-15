Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

It was vintage MS Dhoni on display in Lucknow as the Chennai Super Kings skipper delivered yet another iconic moment in his legendary IPL journey.

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

You Won't Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL - History Made!


It was vintage MS Dhoni on display in Lucknow as the Chennai Super Kings skipper delivered yet another iconic moment in his legendary IPL journey.

Coming in late during CSK’s chase against the Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni unleashed a flurry of strokes to guide his side home in a final-over thriller. He smashed 26 runs off just 11 balls, helping CSK chase down a 167-run target and notch up their second win of the season.

The Oldest Player to Win POTM in IPL – Record Rewritten

Dhoni’s explosive cameo at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium earned him the Player of the Match award.

With this, he set a new IPL milestone – becoming the oldest player in the tournament’s history to claim the POTM honour at 43 years and 280 days. He toppled the previous record held by Pravin Tambe, who won the award at 42 years and 208 days back in IPL 2014 while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interestingly, Dhoni himself seemed a bit puzzled by the recognition.

“Even today I was like – ‘why are they giving me the award?’ Noor bowled really well,” he remarked after the match, suggesting that Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed was more deserving of the accolade.

CSK Still Searching for Form – Dhoni Keeps It Real

Despite the win, Dhoni didn’t shy away from pointing out the team’s inconsistencies. He acknowledged that while the bowlers have done their job, the batting department needs to step up.

“As a bowling unit we’ve done well. As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities – that’s what we talk about,” Dhoni explained.

He also praised young batter Shaik Rasheed for his contribution, hinting at the bright future ahead for the youngster.

“I think he batted really well today. He has been with us for quite a few years (Shaik Rasheed). This year he has been batting really well in the nets against both pacers and spinners. It’s just the start. He has the capability to dominate with authentic shots,” Dhoni added.

Not Just a Finish – A Statement

Dhoni’s knock wasn’t just a match-winning effort—it was a reminder that age is just a number, especially when you’re one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen.

His latest feat didn’t just secure two points for CSK—it also etched his name in another chapter of IPL history. And the way he’s going, who knows what more is yet to come?

ALSO READ: ‘It Was Tukka’: Ex-CSK Star’s Brutally Honest Take On MS Dhoni’s Run-Out Throw

 

Filed under

csk LSG MS Dhoni Noor Ahmed

A man was seen riding a b

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...
newsx

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint;...
newsx

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!
newsx

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...
newsx

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?
newsx

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage While Riding A Motorcycle

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint; ‘Was An Ordinary Teen’ Says Mom

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint;...

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong

Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down The Edited Viral Video

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere In Srinagar, Kashmir

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?