It was vintage MS Dhoni on display in Lucknow as the Chennai Super Kings skipper delivered yet another iconic moment in his legendary IPL journey.

You Won't Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL - History Made!

It was vintage MS Dhoni on display in Lucknow as the Chennai Super Kings skipper delivered yet another iconic moment in his legendary IPL journey.

Coming in late during CSK’s chase against the Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni unleashed a flurry of strokes to guide his side home in a final-over thriller. He smashed 26 runs off just 11 balls, helping CSK chase down a 167-run target and notch up their second win of the season.

The Oldest Player to Win POTM in IPL – Record Rewritten

Dhoni’s explosive cameo at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium earned him the Player of the Match award.

With this, he set a new IPL milestone – becoming the oldest player in the tournament’s history to claim the POTM honour at 43 years and 280 days. He toppled the previous record held by Pravin Tambe, who won the award at 42 years and 208 days back in IPL 2014 while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interestingly, Dhoni himself seemed a bit puzzled by the recognition.

“Even today I was like – ‘why are they giving me the award?’ Noor bowled really well,” he remarked after the match, suggesting that Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed was more deserving of the accolade.

🚨 MS DHONI BECOMES THE OLDEST PLAYER IN IPL HISTORY TO WIN THE POTM AWARD – 43. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MHV1Y2TMEN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2025

CSK Still Searching for Form – Dhoni Keeps It Real

Despite the win, Dhoni didn’t shy away from pointing out the team’s inconsistencies. He acknowledged that while the bowlers have done their job, the batting department needs to step up.

“As a bowling unit we’ve done well. As a batting unit, we can do better. Roles and responsibilities – that’s what we talk about,” Dhoni explained.

He also praised young batter Shaik Rasheed for his contribution, hinting at the bright future ahead for the youngster.

“I think he batted really well today. He has been with us for quite a few years (Shaik Rasheed). This year he has been batting really well in the nets against both pacers and spinners. It’s just the start. He has the capability to dominate with authentic shots,” Dhoni added.

Not Just a Finish – A Statement

Dhoni’s knock wasn’t just a match-winning effort—it was a reminder that age is just a number, especially when you’re one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen.

His latest feat didn’t just secure two points for CSK—it also etched his name in another chapter of IPL history. And the way he’s going, who knows what more is yet to come?

ALSO READ: ‘It Was Tukka’: Ex-CSK Star’s Brutally Honest Take On MS Dhoni’s Run-Out Throw