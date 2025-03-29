Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  You Won't Believe What Virat Kohli Did For MS Dhoni After CSK's Shocking Loss In IPL 2025!

You Won’t Believe What Virat Kohli Did For MS Dhoni After CSK’s Shocking Loss In IPL 2025!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended a 17-year wait to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in a dominant fashion. In Match 8 of the IPL 2025 season, RCB clinched a comprehensive 50-run victory, handing CSK their biggest-ever defeat at home.

However, the moment that stole the spotlight came after the match, when Virat Kohli embraced MS Dhoni in a heartwarming gesture that quickly went viral on social media. Kohli’s sportsmanship won hearts as he walked up to Dhoni and gave him a warm hug, a moment that resonated deeply with fans.

RCB’s Commanding Performance

Rajat Patidar, leading from the front, made the most of a couple of dropped chances to notch up his first half-century as captain. His 51 off 30 balls set the foundation for RCB’s innings. While wickets fell at regular intervals, Tim David’s explosive finish in the last over—where he smashed three consecutive sixes—helped RCB reach a competitive total.

Several RCB batters made valuable contributions: Phil Salt (32 off 16), Kohli (31 off 30), Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14), and David’s quick-fire 22 off eight balls ensured a steady scoring rate. On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood was the game-changer, striking twice in his opening over to put CSK on the back foot.

CSK Struggles Under Pressure

CSK’s chase got off to a disastrous start when Hazlewood dismissed Rahul Tripathi (5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in the second over. From there, the wickets continued to tumble as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal tightened the noose, removing Deepak Hooda (4), Sam Curran (8), and Rachin Ravindra (41 off 31).

Despite brief resistance from Shivam Dube (19), Ravindra Jadeja (25), and Ravichandran Ashwin, CSK never gained momentum. Dhoni’s late flourish—an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls—helped him surpass Suresh Raina to become CSK’s highest run-scorer in IPL history. However, his efforts were not enough to prevent a heavy defeat.

For RCB, Hazlewood’s 3-21, Yash Dayal’s 2-18, and Liam Livingstone’s 2-28 played a crucial role in dismantling CSK’s batting lineup. Meanwhile, for CSK, Noor Ahmad shone with the ball, claiming 3-36, while Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets in the death overs.

RCB’s emphatic win marks a turning point in their rivalry with CSK. But beyond the numbers, it was a night that highlighted the camaraderie between cricketing greats, reminding fans why the sport is cherished worldwide.

ALSO READ: RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli’s Men End 17-Years Wait, Beat MS Dhoni’s CSK At Their Home

 

