You Won’t Believe Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Got Thrown Out of a New Zealand Restaurant!

There has been a strange tale that has come up of Indian cricketing sensation Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. Women cricketer of India, Jemimah Rodrigues, disclosed that, during a team visit to New Zealand, Kohli and Anushka were requested to leave a cafe. The strange event took place when the male and female teams of the Indians were in the same city.

Virat Kohli Encourages Women Cricketers During Casual Meet-Up

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana approached Virat Kohli in their New Zealand tour in order to get some tips on batting. Kohli was a very approachable person and he welcomed them warmly. He invited the two to come and have dinner with him in the local cafe where Anushka Sharma was in attendance.

According to Rodrigues, as explained to Mashable India, “So once we were in New Zealand. The men and the women’s team were staying in the same hotel. So, Smriti and I asked Virat if we could talk to him about batting. He was like, oh please come and then he was like come to the cafe down.”

What was a short technical talk, became an inspirational conversation. Kohli lauded the women cricketers on talent and influence. He told them, “You both have the power to change women’s cricket. And I can see that happening. You know, to just take up that responsibility and what change you can do is going to be big and massive.”

Casual Chat Turns Into Marathon Conversation

At first, it was all about cricket but the discussion later moved to life outside the field. Rodrigues remembered the talk grew less serious as the hours wore on. What began as a work-related interaction, turned into an open and informal discussion, which touched upon a variety of issues.

“We spoke for 4 hours – four hours just random stuff,” Rodrigues said. The mood was easy-going, like the reuniting of old friends after many years. The chemistry between the three was clearly organic and time and place appeared to have no significance.

Café Staff Interrupt: Time to Go

The long conversation was however cut short by interruption by the staff of the cafe. The reason? Time. “The only reason we stopped was that the cafe guys kicked us out. ‘That’s enough. It’s 11:30. Leave now’,” Rodrigues recounted.

The encounter had an unanticipated twist but it made an impact on the fledgling cricketers. It brought out the supportive nature of Kohli to the women in cricket and how he believed that they could change the game.

Virat Kohli’s Current Status and Future Prospects

Virat Kohli played competitive cricket at last in IPL 2025. Since, it is said that he has been staying in London with Anushka Sharma and their family. His fitness test, which was normally done at the Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India was reportedly permitted to be done in London.

Kohli is expected to resume the Indian ODI team in the upcoming Australia tour to be held in October-November. His impressionable returning is still anticipated by fans, who still use his presence as a central point in the cricketing life of India.

