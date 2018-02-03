India won the U19 World Cup 2018 and crushed Australia to added one more cup to the gallery. Team Guided by Rahul Dravid and led by Prithvi Shaw made it possible for the fourth time in Junior Indian Cricket history. India beats Australia by 8 wickets, Star of the match Manjot Kalra scored a ton while chasing a simple target of 217 runs. Indian bowlers also did their job perfectly as Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy took 2 wickets each.

On Saturday, India crushed Australia in the title clash by 8 wickets in the U19 World Cup 2018 at Bay Oval stadium, Thauranga, New Zealand. Final match was completely a team show, headed by a spectacular ton from Manjot Kalra. Indian opener scored 101 on 102 with a strike rate of 99.02 and led his team towards victory. India lifted the Under 19 world for the fourth time, Indian skipper Prithvi Shaw followed the steps of Unmukt Chand and senior team skipper Virat Kohli. This Indian junior side was fully loaded talented players like Prithvi Shaw, Kamlesh Nagar Koti, Shubham Gill, Shivam Mavi and others.

India thrashed 3-time world champion Australia by 8 wickets before this match U19 Indian side nailed arch-rival Pakistan by 203 runs in the semi-final match. During the journey, Prithvi Shaw and company proved themselves on each and every step of the tournament. The road to lift world cup was not so easy, as it took a lot of hard work from the Team members and supporting staff. We have listed down 6 big reasons and strengths behind the Champion side.