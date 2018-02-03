On Saturday, India crushed Australia in the title clash by 8 wickets in the U19 World Cup 2018 at Bay Oval stadium, Thauranga, New Zealand. Final match was completely a team show, headed by a spectacular ton from Manjot Kalra. Indian opener scored 101 on 102 with a strike rate of 99.02 and led his team towards victory. India lifted the Under 19 world for the fourth time, Indian skipper Prithvi Shaw followed the steps of Unmukt Chand and senior team skipper Virat Kohli. This Indian junior side was fully loaded talented players like Prithvi Shaw, Kamlesh Nagar Koti, Shubham Gill, Shivam Mavi and others.
India thrashed 3-time world champion Australia by 8 wickets before this match U19 Indian side nailed arch-rival Pakistan by 203 runs in the semi-final match. During the journey, Prithvi Shaw and company proved themselves on each and every step of the tournament. The road to lift world cup was not so easy, as it took a lot of hard work from the Team members and supporting staff. We have listed down 6 big reasons and strengths behind the Champion side.
- Captaincy skill: Junior Indian captain Prithvi Shaw led his team with full confidence and has made some great decision during all matches. Prithvi was a role model to every player on the side, who performed led his side from the front and performed equally well with the bat to make this possible for the fourth shift.
- Great guidance: Campion Indian side was mapped by Coach Rahul Dravid, who shared his skills and experience with team members and trained them enough to beat any side in the world tournament.
- Strong batting line-up: India Under-19 team was fully loaded with explosive batsmen like Captain Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma, who can chase any possible runs target.
- Pace attack: Indian pace duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi bowled with the consistent pace of 145 KMPM. Shivam Mavi came into the limelight after bowling a delivery of 146 KMPM against NewZealand.
- Spinner’s turned it around: Indian spinners did their job equally well as pacers and knocked big wickets in all matches during the tournament. Left-arm-spinner Anukul Roy bowled orthodox spin which totally surprised opposition batsmen.
- Hard work on the nets: Indian players spend long hours and did hard work during practice sessions before and after the match. Players followed all instructions from Rahul Dravid and other support staff religiously, which turned into winning result.