Viral video! A young and talented pacer of Pakistan has rolled out internet with his impressive bowling skills. The video has been shared by none other than the legend of swing bowling Wasim Akram. Former captain of Pakistan Wasim Akram cricket who was known for his world-class swing bowling has tagged this boy as the future of pace bowling for Pakistani cricket. Wasim Akram has taken more than 900 wickets in his career and was a nightmare to batsmen in the era of 80s and 90s.

Impressed Wasim Akram has also shared the video through his twitter handle and captioned that the serious young talent is flowing in the veins of Pakistan’s cricket. Akram wrote, ‘Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth.

Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth https://t.co/ybzd5ASeTx — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 28, 2018

In the video, a young talented pacer of Pakistan is bowling wicket to wicket and knocking the stumps continuously. The little boy swings the ball in the air with perfect line and length that is enough to leave the imprint in every viewer’s mind. The video has been re-tweeted more than 2 thousand times and got thousands of likes. Not just the King of swing bowling, even Mrs. Akram was surprised with his bowling skills and shared her husband’s post and wrote, ‘maybe another Wasim Akram ?.’

I just recieved this video and don’t know about this brilliant kid, want to know your thoughts abt this terrific bowling. @wasimakramlive @shoaib100mph @iramizraja @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/8JPRQNHlfj — Faizan Ramzan (@faizanramzank) February 27, 2018

