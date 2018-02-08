Once again Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has exposed the spirited nature of the former Juventus and current coach Chelsea. The 33-year old defender said players were only able to complete training on Antonio Conte’s trust. Conte said when you finish training, you are dead. Not tired – dead. Giorgio Chiellini added that every player felt something very special in Conte’s atmosphere when coached Juventus and Italian national side. Chiellini said under Conte's 40 days in France his team felt like entering another world.

Reminiscing the UEFA Euro Italy played in France, the Juventus defender said his side felt like entering another world in those 40 days. "We had 40 days in France and it was like entering another world. You are 100 per cent with him," Chiellini said. "He creates an atmosphere, everyone gives energy to each other. For sure he is one of the very best," he added.