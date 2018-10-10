The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary finished on top of the podium to claim gold in 10m air pistol event at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday. Saurabh's gold at the Youth Olympic was a given after his tremendous performance at the Asian Games 2018. He barged into the finals today with after qualifying with highest points in the qualifiers.

Saurabh edge past South Korea's Sung Yunho with 244.2 against the latter's 236.7.

The 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary finished on top of the podium to claim gold in 10m air pistol event at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday. Saurabh’s gold marks Indian shooting team’s best-ever outing in the tournament so far.

Solari Jason of Switzerland bagged bronze with 215.6.

Saurabh’s gold at the Youth Olympic was a given after his tremendous performance at the Asian Games 2018. He even barged into the finals today with after qualifying with highest points in the qualifiers.

Hailing from Kalina village near Meerut, Chaudhary led from start to finish to emerge a winner, a day after another 16-year-old, Manu Bhaker, won the women’s pistol event.

Despite four scores of under 10 to start with, Chaudhary managed to stay ahead and then extended his domination with scores of 10.7 10.4 10.4 and 10.0.

He continued to lead the pack as the finals entered the elimination stage.

The Asiad gold medalist created a new junior world record to clinch the air pistol junior men gold in the 52nd ISSF Shooting World Championship last month.

Even before today’s golden feather, Chaudhary became only the 5th Indian shooter to claim a gold in the Asian Games history.

