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Home > Sports News > YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video

YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video

YouTuber IShowSpeed has gone viral after hilariously questioning why India is not playing at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Present at the stadium during the Netherlands vs Sweden clash, the American influencer claimed India has a great team and confidently cited cricket superstar Virat Kohli as the reason, leaving fans amused and sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says 'They Got Virat Kohli' | Watch Viral Video (Image Source: X)
YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India's FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says 'They Got Virat Kohli' | Watch Viral Video (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 13:02 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage shenanigans got hysterical when, of all the people, popular YouTube gamer IShowSpeed turned up baffled about why the India national football team could not qualify for the showpiece event. Seated in the stands for a high-voltage clash, the energetic streamer asserted that Team India could very well be playing in the biggest sporting arena for a sport of this scale, just because their national team boasted of batting great Virat Kohli! In the colossal crossover that had many football and cricket fans across India in splits, millions took to social media to react to his clueless commentary about how world football hierarchies function.

What Exactly Did IShowSpeed Say About India Omission?

It happened during the time when the digital celebrity was in Houston Stadium, witnessing the action-packed Group F match between the Netherlands and Sweden being live at the Stadium.



 Completely scratching his head over the global tournament roster during his live fan interactions, Speed blurted out, “Why India isn’t at the World Cup, why they didn’t qualify. They got a good football team, they got Virat Kohli.” The viral snippet immediately caught the eye of millions across the internet, highlighting the creator’s famously erratic sports knowledge where he accidentally mixed up a cricketing demigod with a hypothetical elite footballing lineup while soaking in the electric atmosphere of a 5-1 Dutch victory.

Indian Football Current Dire Situation

The humour in that clip also underlined a grim truth about the sport itself on the subcontinent: the Indian national team have been in a woeful streak in recent international breaks under coach Khalid Jamil, falling to a shocking 139th place in the world rankings published by FIFA. Having flopped unexpectedly out of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification process as the top seeds and following up their woeful campaign with losses to Jamaica and Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup, a further draw with Tajikistan left many in Indian football circles worried about the future trajectory of the national team.

Also Read – FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up

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YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video
Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Football Memes 2026Houston Stadium BroadcastishowspeedNetherlands vs Sweden MatchSpeed Viral Video Cricketvirat kohli’Why India Not Playing

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YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video

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YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video
YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video
YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video
YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video

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