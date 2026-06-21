YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage shenanigans got hysterical when, of all the people, popular YouTube gamer IShowSpeed turned up baffled about why the India national football team could not qualify for the showpiece event. Seated in the stands for a high-voltage clash, the energetic streamer asserted that Team India could very well be playing in the biggest sporting arena for a sport of this scale, just because their national team boasted of batting great Virat Kohli! In the colossal crossover that had many football and cricket fans across India in splits, millions took to social media to react to his clueless commentary about how world football hierarchies function.

What Exactly Did IShowSpeed Say About India Omission?

It happened during the time when the digital celebrity was in Houston Stadium, witnessing the action-packed Group F match between the Netherlands and Sweden being live at the Stadium.







Completely scratching his head over the global tournament roster during his live fan interactions, Speed blurted out, “Why India isn’t at the World Cup, why they didn’t qualify. They got a good football team, they got Virat Kohli.” The viral snippet immediately caught the eye of millions across the internet, highlighting the creator’s famously erratic sports knowledge where he accidentally mixed up a cricketing demigod with a hypothetical elite footballing lineup while soaking in the electric atmosphere of a 5-1 Dutch victory.

Indian Football Current Dire Situation

The humour in that clip also underlined a grim truth about the sport itself on the subcontinent: the Indian national team have been in a woeful streak in recent international breaks under coach Khalid Jamil, falling to a shocking 139th place in the world rankings published by FIFA. Having flopped unexpectedly out of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification process as the top seeds and following up their woeful campaign with losses to Jamaica and Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup, a further draw with Tajikistan left many in Indian football circles worried about the future trajectory of the national team.

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