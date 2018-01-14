Yuki Bhambri has qualified for the Australian Open 2018 and will be clashing with former runner-up Marcos Baghdatis in the first round of the tournament. Ramkumar Ramanathan, however, has failed to qualify for the first grand slam of the year.

In a brilliant news for Indian tennis fans, Yuki Bhambri has qualified for the main draw of the first grand slam of the year Australian Open which is set to kick off on Jan 15 in Melbourne. The 25-year-old got the better of Peter Polansky of Canada by 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final qualifying round match. The road for Bhambri is going to be quite tough as he will clash with Marcos Baghdatis, who has been a previous runner-up of the tournament, in the first round of Australian Open.

Bhambri started poorly in the match losing the first set to his opponent without much of a fight. However, he made a strong comeback in the second set and clinched it by 6-3. Bhambri managed to take the third set as well comfortably with the same score. Yuki had to fight it out in the qualifying rounds as he failed to get a direct entry into the first grand slam of the year. Expressing his happiness over the victory, Yuki hoped he would be able to win a few matches in the main draw. “I think it was a nervous start but once I got my rhythm a little bit, I started playing more freely. Hoping I can win a few rounds in the main draw,” Bhambri told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar Ramanathan could not cross the final hurdle to be able to qualify for the main round. He was beaten by higher ranked Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the third and final qualifying round.