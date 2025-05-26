‘Yuvraj Played A Big Role In Abhishek Sharma’s Success’ Says SRH Star’s Father Raj Kumar Sharma

Abhishek achieved this milestone during SRH’s final league match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

As Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) IPL 2025 journey came to a close, rising star Abhishek Sharma received high praise from his father, Raj Kumar Sharma, who credited former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as a pivotal influence in his son's cricketing success.

“Yuvraj Singh has played a major role in Abhishek’s success,” Raj Kumar told ANI. “He has worked really hard on him, and Abhishek has also put in the effort. I’m very proud of my son. His hard work is taking him forward. This game is all about performance, and those who perform, move ahead.”

Despite SRH failing to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, Abhishek emerged as one of the standout Indian performers of the season. The young left-hander joined an elite club by becoming the only batter to score 400+ runs in consecutive IPL seasons with a strike rate of over 180 a testament to his explosive form and consistency.

Abhishek achieved this milestone during SRH’s final league match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In that high-scoring contest, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 278/3 in 20 overs the third-highest team total in IPL history.

South African power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen lit up the stadium with a breathtaking 105 off 39 balls, smashing seven fours and nine sixes. His century, the fastest in IPL 2025 (off just 37 balls), earned him the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, Travis Head provided solid support with a brisk half-century.

KKR struggled under the pressure of the massive chase and were bowled out, falling short by 110 runs. SRH’s bowling unit delivered a collective masterclass, with Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey each picking up three wickets, dismantling the KKR batting lineup with precision.

Reflecting on SRH’s overall performance this season, Raj Kumar added, “SRH is a very good team… but I don’t know why they couldn’t win more matches this year. When the IPL started, we thought they would perform well. It’s okay, next year they’ll come with better preparation and fix the things that lacked.”

While SRH’s playoff hopes ended, Abhishek Sharma’s growth story, inspired in part by Yuvraj Singh, remains one of the biggest positives of IPL 2025. Fans and selectors alike will be keenly watching his journey as he continues to cement his place among Indian cricket’s future stars.

