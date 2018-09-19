On this day, in 2007, India's explosive batsman Yuvraj Singh had struck 6 sixes off 6 balls of Stuart Broad and made a world record of the fastest fifty of 12 balls, which is still unbeaten. Today, when India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage match fans will surely miss the sixer king. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and will kick off at 5 pm.

In 2007, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on this day had smashed a record by hitting 6 sixes in six balls against England in the group stage match of T20i World Cup. Yuvraj Singh had slammed 6 consecutive sixes in an over of English bowler Stuart Broad at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban.

It all had started in the 18th over of India’s innings when Yuvraj Singh struck 2 back to back fours to Andrew Flintoff. After that over, Flintoff said something to Yuvraj Singh and both of them had a heated argument, which was enough to poke Yuvi and the outburst was faced by Stuart Broad in the next over.

Yuvraj had hit 6 long-sixes in every corner of the stadium. He had struck 1st six was over cow’s corner, 2nd over square leg, 3rd over extra cover, 4th over deep point, 5th over the deep midwicket and the 6th one over wide long-on.

It was the most memorable match for cricket fans, which helped team India to qualify for the semis and Yuvi’s outstanding performances had helped India to lift the World Cup.

Today, when India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup group stage match fans will surely miss the sixer king. India vs Pakistan high-voltage match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE and the match will commence at 5 pm.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More