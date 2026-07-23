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Home > Sports News > Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace

Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh became the first cricketer to react to the Delhi NEET Exam paper leak protests, urging peace, safety and dialogue. His statement comes amid student demonstrations, CJP and students' protests, police action, and demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram stories to issue a statement on the ongoing students' and CJP-led NEET Exam Paper Leak protests in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram
Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram stories to issue a statement on the ongoing students' and CJP-led NEET Exam Paper Leak protests in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 08:41 IST

NEET Exam Delhi Protest: In the midst of protests over the NEET exam paper leak, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh sent a statement on social media asking everyone to support peace and safety for citizens and children. He also called for a solution via dialogue amid protests in Delhi. Singh, who won the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup with the Indian team in 2007 and 2011, respectively, became the first cricketer from the past or present to speak about the ongoing protests staged by students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Yuvraj Singh calls for solution via dialogue for NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi

Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram stories to issue a statement on the ongoing students' and CJP-led NEET Exam Paper Leak protests in Delhi. Image Credit: Instagram

Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram stories to issue a statement on the ongoing students' and CJP-led NEET Exam Paper Leak protests in Delhi. Image Credit: Instagram

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In an Instagram story, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let’s come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue, we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India’s future.”

Has any cricketer issued any statement on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi?

No, none of the cricketers apart from Yuvraj Singh from the past or present, have issued a statement on the NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi. However, wives of cricketers, Suryakumar Yadav (Devisha Shetty) and Jasprit Bumrah (Sanjana Ganesan) took to Instagram stories to share their thoughts on the protests. 

While Shetty called out the violence being shown by the protestors against the police force, Ganesan’s views were totally opposite as she called out police officers for using tear gas on student protestors.

Sansad Chalo protest from CJP

On July 20, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were “lathi-charged” and met with tear gas. 

Protesters ask for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

The deadlock in Parliament over opposition demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and insistence on NEET-UG paper leak discussion under specific rule continued on Wednesday with the government stating that it is ready for debate but the opposition members should not put new conditions. 

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have faced adjournments over opposition demands. The Delhi Police has registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. 

The Delhi High Court has, meanwhile, issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the protest and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident.

Also Read: Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land

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Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace
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Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace
Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence on NEET Exam Paper Leak Protests in Delhi, Urges Dialogue and Peace
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