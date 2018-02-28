All-rounder Yuvraj Singh who has not featured for team India since June 2017 wants to make full use of the Indian Premier League as a platform to mark his comeback in the Indian team. His sluggish form has seen his performances deteriorate with every passing year but the southpaw has not yet given up on his dreams of playing for India again.

For Yuvraj Singh life has been tough on the pitch lately, the swash-buckling all-rounder who in his prime used to be a jack of all trades has remained silent for the past few months. However, the Punjab cricketer is far from finished and is aiming the upcoming Indian Premier League as the platform to test his declining prowess. Not in the Indian side for a while now, Yuvraj wants to play till 2019 before taking a decision on his career. The Valiant Punjab batsman is eyeing a spot in the Indian team with impressive performances in the IPL.

Yuvraj’s career has been hit by regular injuries and fitness issues which have kept him on the sidelines. The all-rounder has not featured in a match for team Indian since June 2017 and has been adamant of playing under Virat Kohli once again. He last played an ODI against West Indies and has since seen his spot being graced by a number of new faces in the national side. The likes of KL Rahul, Kedhar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and most recently Manish Pandey have all played on the number 5 spot. Speaking on the sidelines of the 18th Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, Yuvraj said he is looking forward to a good IPL.

Yuvi returned to Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 player auction and will be seen playing for his home side in the cash-rich competition. . “I am looking forward to a good IPL. It’s a very important tournament for me as it will only set me to play cricket till 2019. I am looking to play cricket till 2019, whatever cricket I get to play and take a call after that,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The southpaw who was a regular in the Indian ODI team has had an amazing career in the short over format but failed to cement his contention in the Test side. After being adjudged as the man of the series in India’s successful 2011 World Cup campaign, Yuvraj was diagnosed with gem cell cancer which took a toll on his career as he had to stay away from the game for a long period before making a strong comeback once again. However, not being able to seal a spot in the Test squad is one regret which Yuvraj has to date.

“Definitely, in the first 6-7 years of my career when I was at my best, I did not get a lot of opportunities because there were such great players in the (Test) team and when I got an opportunity I was diagnosed with cancer. So that regret will always be there but these things are never in my control. I am just looking forward to whatever cricket I get to play,” said the 36-year-old.

Yuvraj also heaped praise on Virat Kohli and the rest of team India for an impressive outing in the recently concluded South Africa tour. India after losing the first two Test matches, won four in a row including the third Test match and went on to bag the six-match ODI series 5-1. The Men in Blue also won the T20 series 2-1 with a victory in the first and last T20I.

Crediting Captain Virat Kohli and spinners for their phenomenal performances on the tour, Yuvraj said, “I think it is a pretty great performance. They showed a lot of character after losing the Test series. It was as a hard-fought Test series, could have gone either way. But it was a very convincing win in the ODI series. Kohli led from the front with some big runs,” the left-handed batsman said.

“Spinners bowled very well especially Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal and got South Africa into trouble. And then they stepped on the gas and won the T20 series 2-1. Going abroad playing three series winning two definitely shows India’s dominance.”

After a fantastic South Africa tour, India will head into the series against England and Australia on a confident note. Kohli’s men have been given a much-needed rest before the gruelling season unfolds and will be expected to be on top of their game when they take the two biggest cricketing giants at their own backyard. Yuvraj believes the current Indian team is on the right path and can be dominating force overseas in the coming years.

