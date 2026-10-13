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Home > Sports News > Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027

Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027

Yuvraj Singh Delhi Capitals: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined Delhi Capitals as Assistant and Batting Coach ahead of IPL 2027, marking his first formal coaching role. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner reunites with the franchise, bringing his experience, winning mentality and mentoring expertise to the coaching setup.

Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 20:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh Delhi Capitals: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined Delhi Capitals as Assistant and Batting Coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The appointment marks his first formal coaching role, bringing his World Cup-winning experience and expertise in mentoring young cricketers to the franchise’s coaching setup.

Delhi Capitals announced Yuvraj’s appointment on October 13, 2026, as the franchise prepares for the next edition of the IPL. The 44-year-old former India international will take up a new responsibility after an illustrious playing career that included two major ICC World Cup triumphs.

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Yuvraj Singh Begins First Formal Coaching Role 

Yuvraj’s arrival also marks a reunion with the Delhi franchise, having represented the team, then known as Delhi Daredevils, during the 2015 IPL season. He will now work alongside the coaching staff, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, as Delhi Capitals look to strengthen their setup ahead of the new campaign.

The appointment marks Yuvraj’s first formal coaching assignment in professional cricket. Although he has mentored several established and emerging Indian players in recent years, the Delhi Capitals role will be his first official position on an IPL coaching staff.

Delhi Capitals Owners Welcome Yuvraj Singh

Delhi Capitals Chairman and Co-owner Parth Jindal welcomed Yuvraj to the franchise, highlighting his experience, competitive mindset and ability to guide young players.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Yuvi to the Delhi Capitals family. Yuvi is one of Indian cricket’s greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today,” Jindal said.

He added that Yuvraj’s experience and ability to connect with players would be valuable to the squad, expressing excitement about his return to the franchise and his collaboration with Ganguly and the rest of the coaching staff.

Delhi Capitals Co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi also welcomed the former India all-rounder, pointing to his distinguished career and understanding of the game.

“We are delighted to welcome Yuvraj Singh to Delhi Capitals as our Assistant & Batting Coach. His remarkable career, competitive spirit and deep understanding of the game make him a tremendous addition to our coaching setup,” Grandhi said.

He expressed confidence that Yuvraj’s insights, winning mindset and mentoring ability would contribute to the team’s preparations and campaign in the upcoming IPL season.

Yuvraj Singh Reacts to His New Role

Yuvraj said he was excited to begin a new chapter with Delhi Capitals, describing the appointment as a special opportunity because of his previous association with the franchise and its owners.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me,” Yuvraj said.

He also spoke about working with Ganguly in a different capacity, having previously shared the dressing room with him as a player.

“I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad,” he added.

Yuvraj said he was looking forward to contributing to the team’s success and described the upcoming journey as an exciting one.

Yuvraj Singh’s Previous IPL Association With Delhi

Yuvraj previously represented Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 IPL season after the franchise signed him for Rs 16 crore. The deal made him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time, and he featured in all 14 matches for the team that season.

Across his IPL career, Yuvraj played 132 matches, scoring 2,750 runs and taking 36 wickets. His experience as a versatile all-rounder is expected to be an important addition to Delhi Capitals’ coaching staff.

Yuvraj Singh’s World Cup-Winning Career

Yuvraj was one of the key contributors to India’s victories at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. His performances in both tournaments established him as one of India’s most memorable limited-overs players.

During his international career, Yuvraj represented India in 304 One-Day Internationals, 40 Tests and 58 T20 Internationals. Known for his aggressive batting and useful left-arm spin, he played a significant role in India’s success across formats.

His appointment gives Delhi Capitals a former international all-rounder with extensive experience in high-pressure tournaments. As he transitions into coaching, Yuvraj will look to bring his knowledge, competitive approach and experience of winning major titles to the franchise ahead of the new IPL season.

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Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027
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Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027

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Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027
Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027
Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027
Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027
Yuvraj Singh Joins Delhi Capitals As Assistant And Batting Coach, Set For IPL Coaching Debut In 2027

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