Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Steve Smith, Recalling His Early Days In Pune Warriors Camp

The star Australian batsman Steve Smith has announced his retirement from the ODI format after the defeat against India in the semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The star Australian batsman Steve Smith has announced his retirement from the ODI format after the defeat against India in the semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Many cricketing stars from around the world have congratulated Steve Smith and recalled his brilliance in the 50-over format. Although Steve has announced retirement from ODI, he will be available for Australia in T20 and Test formats.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Many are assuming that Steve has taken this decision keeping his availability and fitness in mind for the shorter format of cricket. He will be focusing on the next two big T20 tournaments, the T20 World Cup 2026 and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will feature in the form of T20Is.

As soon as Steve Smith announced his ODI retirement, some of his close Australian teammates, including opener Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, former opener David Warner, former all-rounder Shane Watson, and India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, hailed Smith’s contribution to the sport and his accomplishments that set him apart as one of the modern-day greats in ODIs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yuvraj Singh praises Smith’s eagerness to prove himself

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who shared the dressing room with Smith during his days as a Pune Warriors India player in the Indian Premier League, said that he still remembers when Smith walked into the team’s camp back in 2012, as a “young lad, eager to prove himself”. He also said that Smith’s journey from his early days as a bowling all-rounder to being a two-time World Cup winner is that of “dedication and perseverance”.

“Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp back in 2012–hungry to learn, eager to prove himself. Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible. From those early days to becoming a two-time World Cup winner, your journey has been one of dedication and perseverance. Your impact on the game goes beyond numbers–your resilience, your hunger, and your ability to rise in the biggest moments have made you a true champion. As you step away from ODIs, know that you’ve left behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Wishing you the very best for the road ahead, mate!,” posted Yuvraj on X.

Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp back in 2012—hungry to learn, eager to prove himself. Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible. From those… pic.twitter.com/1a2FVLUWDo — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 5, 2025

Shane Watson recalled Steve’s 2015 ODI World Cup brilliance

Steve Smith’s teammate Shane Watson, who also played with him in the 2015 World Cup, praised the cricketer for his two best innings in the tournament. He praised him for handling Wahab Riaz’s pace in the quarterfinal match against Pakistan when Watson himself was struggling to play his pace deliveries. Shane Watson also recalled Steve Smith’s ton against India in the 2015 World Cup Semifinal.

Smith’s ODI career spanned 170 matches, making him Australia’s 16th most-capped player in the format. With 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 per 100 balls faced, he leaves the game as the country’s 12th-highest run scorer in ODIs. His tally includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties, with a career-best knock of 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith Supports Team India on ‘Dubai Advantage’ Criticism