Yuvraj Singh Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Takedown of Infringing Content Against Star India Cricketer

Yuvraj Singh Personality Rights Case: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights against the unauthorized use of his name, image, likeness and other identifiable attributes across digital platforms. On Wednesday (July 29), Justice Jyoti Singh indicated that an interim order would be passed directing the takedown of infringing content, providing immediate relief to the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winner while the matter proceeds.

During the hearing, Yuvraj Singh’s counsel submitted a list of online links allegedly using the former all-rounder’s personality attributes without his consent for commercial gain. The court was informed that two of the infringing links had already been removed before the hearing, while several others remained active.

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Move Delhi High Court?

According to the submissions made before the Delhi High Court, several online entities were allegedly selling merchandise and using Yuvraj Singh’s identity, name, photographs and other personality attributes without authorization. The petition argued that such use amounted to commercial exploitation of his personality rights and sought immediate judicial intervention to prevent further misuse.

The plea also referred to a Reddit post containing allegedly objectionable and derogatory comments attributed to the former India cricketer. However, counsel representing Reddit argued that the post was around two years old and that any grievance arising from it would fall within the scope of defamation rather than personality rights.

What Did the Delhi High Court Say?

Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the Reddit post was approximately two years old and noted that complete transcripts of the comments had not been placed before the court. Consequently, the court declined to pass an immediate takedown order concerning that particular post, stating that the issue would be considered at a later stage.

The court, however, agreed to grant interim protection regarding the remaining infringing content. It indicated that uploaders would first be directed to remove the offending material within 48 hours. If they fail to comply, Yuvraj Singh would be permitted to approach the concerned intermediaries, who would then be required to take down the content within 36 hours. The court also remarked that uploaders bear responsibility for the content they publish online.