India’s one of the most popular left-handed batsman, Yuvraj Singh, has raised questions against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection process. The south-paw batsman served and entertained the nation with his explosive batting for almost 2 decades, while speaking to India, said the selection panel took a U-turn on his selection. But by the time Yuvi made his come, Yo-Yo test was introduced and asked to sit out and clear the Yo-Yo test first. Cricket claimed that senior players like Virendra Sehwag and Zaheer Khan also faced the same.

Yuvraj Singh, who played a big role in India’s 2007 T20I World Cup and ICC World Cup 2011 victories and came back after defeating cancer, said selectors dropped him despite clearing the fitness test.

He said after his return, he got a minor injury and management asked him to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. He added that he took some rest and returned to the field but by the time Yo-Yo Test came to picture. That moment was a big u-turn in his selection for the national side.

He added in a very small period of time, he prepared for the Yo-Yo test and cleared it, but management still dropped him and selectors told him to play domestic cricket. Putting a big question mark on the intention of the selectors, Yuvraj said that they actually had thought that he wouldn’t clear the Yo-Yo test. And then they would get an easy reason to drop him. Selectors were only seeking any excuse, Yuvraj added.

Sharing his worries on the future of other cricketers, it was unfortunate, for a player who served the national side, to make him sit out. No one told him, Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan, claimed Yuvraj Singh.

The heart-broken player said that he had never thought that he would face treatment despite being the man of the match in 2 games of 8 Champions Trophy matches in 2017.

In February this year, Yuvraj Singh had bid adieu to the international cricket in an emotional manner and had addressed thousands of his fan.

