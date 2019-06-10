Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket today, June 10, 2019. The veteran has called for a press conference at a Hotel in South Mumbai, according to reports.

Yuvraj Singh had last played his match for India in 2017 at the international level and had played only four games in Indian Premier League this year. The veteran player who made a comeback in cricket after recovering from cancer in 2017 struck his career highest with 150 runs, however, so afterwards he was dropped for few failed innings.

Yuvraj Singh has called for a media interaction today, where he is expected to announce his retirement from the international cricket. Singh had been a part of the 2011 World Cup and even T20 World Cup in 2007 and have made a contribution in the Indian Cricket space. It has also been speculated that the veteran might be freelancing in ICC approved foreign T20 leagues. Yuvraj Singh has scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs so far.

According to reports, a senior BCCI official has revealed that the 37-year-old is contemplating retirement. The official further said that Yuvraj would like to convey the BCCI about plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam to be held in Ireland and Holland as he has got offers and get more clarity on it.

Talking about his achievement, cricketer Yuvraj Sigh had earned the Player of the tournament at U-19 Cricket World Cup in the year 2000. In 1995, Singh started his cricket career in the U-16. He has even remained a roller skating champion in his early childhood. Yuvraj was also conferred with India’s second highest sporting award, i.e. the Arjuna Award, by the Indian Government in 2012.

