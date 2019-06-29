Yuvraj Singh Retirement Party: Yuvraj Singh is hosting his retirement party at Mumbai. The party is a star-studded one as many as many big names of Bollywood and Indian Cricket team made their way to the party including Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Shloka Mehta and Shikhar Dhawan.

Yuvraj Singh Retirement Party: Indian Cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh recently astonished the world by his decision to retire from all forms of cricket. On June 10, 2019, Yuvraj Singh made a formal announcement of retiring from all forms of cricket. Today, Yuvraj Singh is hosting a retirement party today. On the other hand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going on in England and here in Mumbai, a Grand party is organised in the memory of Yuvraj’s retirement. Many stars like, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Shloka Mehta and Shikhar Dhawan have also made it to the party. In Yuvraj Singh’s retirement party, Akash Ambani also joined made his presence along with wife Shloka Mehta. All the big names of B-town and Indian Cricket world have made it to the party and even Yuvraj’s ex-girlfriend and Bollywood actress Kim Sharma also went to the party.

Yuvraj Singh’s retirement party is going to witness most of the stars and big names of the Indian Cricket team. His wife Hazel Keech wore a dress in which she was looking hot and glamorous. Apart from the stars mentioned above, Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra attended Yuvraj Singh’s party. Shikhar Dhawan who attended the retirement party of Yuvraj Singh has been recently ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a thumb injury and Rishabh Pant has been called at his place. Many of the members of the Indian Cricket team were unable to join the party as the World Cup is going on and they are not in the country.

