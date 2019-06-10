Yuvraj Singh retirement: On one hand, Social media is fully occupied with a lot of good wishes and heart melting messages for Yuvraj Singh after he declared that he is going to take retirement from all forms of international cricket. On Monday, June 10, 2019, on Yuvraj’s retirement, the Vice-captain of India, Rohit Sharma said in his tweet that as per his name, fame and the labour he did for the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj Singh deserved a better farewell from the game. Rohit also captained Yuvraj in the IPL edition of 2019. At the press conference where Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement, he stated that he was a bit disappointed by the way his final phase of the career was being handled. He backed up his point by saying that once he cleared the Yo-Yo test which was held in December 2017, so others are explainable at the point that why he was not selected in the Indian cricket team.
This is what Rohit Sharma has to say on Yuvraj’s retirement:
This is how Yuvraj replied to Rohit Sharma:
In order to declare the end of his 19-year-old career, Yuvraj stated that he was offered a farewell game if he passed the Yo-Yo test which was held in December 2017. Yuvraj somehow managed the test too but he was never approached to get back into the team. He concluded his statement by saying that he would not like to speak much about the team or the management of the team as India is in the middle of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and he will definitely speak out but only when the time will be perfect to do so.