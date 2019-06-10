The legendary cricketer and one of the biggest match-winners of all time, Yuvraj Singh bid adieu to a career spanning 19 years. Yuvraj Singh developed into one of the most feared cricketers of the world through his sheer hard work and dedication to the game.

Yuvraj Singh, an all-rounder left-handed batsman bowling slow left-arm, was born in Chandigarh to a former cricketer Yograj Singh in 1981. Since beginning his career from state-level U-16s against Jammu and Kashmir in1995, he achieved many milestones in his life.

Yuvraj was a member of the Indian cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 2000 and 2017 and played his first Test match in October 2003. He was the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team between 2007–2008. In a 2007 ICC T-20 World Cup match, he hit six sixes in a single over and held the record for fastest T20 fifty in just 12 balls against England during the same match.

He was the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and one of the top performers at the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, both of which India won. Infact, he became the first all-rounder to score 300 plus runs and to take 15 wickets in a single World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh earned the reputation of being a big-match winner and showcased that again and again for the team, helping India win the inaugural World T20 in 2007 and then the 50-over World Cup in 2011 in India. Yuvraj Singh today finally announced an end to a career which spanned 19 years since he made his debut in the ICC Champions Trophy in Kenya in 2000.

Yuvraaj Singh in his press conference today thanked his family, friends, well-wishers and fans for their continuous love and support throughout in this journey. He expressed gratitude towards his coaches and mentors. He said that he was fortunate to have played under legends who nurtured him and motivated him in this journey. He said that he has played with great teams in his cricketing career and have fought great battles.

