Yuvraj Singh announces retirement: Yuvraj Singh has retired from international cricket today, June 10, 2019. The veteran and all-rounder left-handed batsman made the announcement of retiring from International cricket after having an illustrious 19-year Career.

Yuvraj Singh announces retirement: Chandigarh born Indian international cricketer, Yuvraj Singh who has made a mark with his performances in the international cricket has announced his retirement from the international cricket today, June 10, 2019. The all-rounder left-handed batsman was born to a former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh in 1981. Yuvraj Singh began his career in U-16 state-level cricket against Jammu and Kashmir in the year 1995.

Yuvraj Singh has been a roller skating champion in his teens and was a member of the Indian cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 2000 and 2017. He had played his first Test match in October 2003 and had remained the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team between 2007–2008. He had achieved the Man of the Tournament in ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and was one of the top performers at the ICC World Twenty-20 2007, both of which India won.

Yuvraaj Singh during his retirement speech at the press conference today said, that he is fortunate to have played under legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. He also thanked his family for being supportive throughout and also extended his gratitude to his fans and mentors. Yuvraj said that he had played with great teams and is honoured to have fought great battles.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App