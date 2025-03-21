Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has confirmed that he will lead the India Champions team in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has confirmed that he will lead the India Champions team in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), set to take place in July in the United Kingdom. The announcement was made via a press release from WCL.

The esteemed all-rounder previously captained India to victory in the tournament’s inaugural edition. This year, he will be joined by veteran opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who will make his debut in the tournament following his retirement from international cricket last year.

Speaking about his return as captain, Yuvraj expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m looking forward to represent our nation at the World Championship of Legends again. The memories of our victory in the first edition of the tournament, alongside my teammates, will always remain close to my heart.”

WCL Continues to Celebrate Cricketing Legends

The previous edition of the World Championship of Legends saw remarkable performances from Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, among other stalwarts. Their continued dedication to the game thrilled fans and showcased their undying passion for cricket.

The tournament quickly gained global attention, especially among Indian fans who witnessed their favorite cricketing legends delivering outstanding performances on an international platform.

Harshit Tomar, Founder of the World Championship of Legends, highlighted the tournament’s long-term vision, stating, “I’ve always seen this tournament as a way forward for cricket to have its future through its senior cricketers.”

He further added, “It’s been a fulfilment and satisfaction to see cricket’s very own superstars recreating the same magic that made them immortals. Our cricketing heroes are our sentiments, and hosting them to the best of our ability and care has always been our vision.”

Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder and Chief Patron of WCL, also emphasized the league’s impact, stating, “The World Championship of Legends is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of the sport’s greatest players and their enduring legacy. We are thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey that brings together legendary cricketers, revives iconic rivalries, and offers fans a nostalgic yet highly competitive cricketing experience.”

The India Champions team, owned by Sumant Bahl, Salman Ahmed, and Jaspal Bahra, is set to return to Edgbaston, where they will compete against top international teams from Australia, West Indies, England, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Sumant Bahl, co-owner of the India Champions, shared his excitement for the upcoming season, saying, “Our journey of owning the legendary Team India Champions, working alongside the Legends, and lifting the inaugural edition’s trophy by beating arch-rivals Pakistan is still like a dream come true. We are very excited about season 2 and are looking forward to repeating history with the help of a stronger and better team this year.”

With seasoned players and fresh talent joining the ranks, India Champions aim to defend their title and continue their legacy in the World Championship of Legends.

