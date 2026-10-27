LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’

Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Abhishek Sharma after his sensational 113 off 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I. Discover how Abhishek Sharma's century, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 45, and India's dominant victory sealed a 3-0 series lead.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 113, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stars as Yuvraj Singh Reacts
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 113, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stars as Yuvraj Singh Reacts

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 17:35 IST

New Zealand vs India: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a lighthearted message for his former mentee Abhishek Sharma after the left-handed batsman scored a remarkable century against New Zealand in the third T20I, jokingly chiding him for failing to reach a half-century in only 12 balls.

Abhishek Sharma Smashes Hard-Hitting Century

Abhishek produced a breathtaking 113 off 38 balls, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick-fire 45 off 19 deliveries as India chased down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs at Hnry Stadium on Tuesday. The six-wicket victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

You Might Be Interested In

Yuvraj Singh Teases Abhishek Sharma With Tweet

Yuvraj, who has mentored Abhishek during the early stages of his career, shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of the two left-handers, with a playful dig at the India opener’s inability to match his record for the fastest T20I half-century between two Full Member nations.

“You still can’t get 50 off 12 can you @abhisheksharma_4! Looks like two left-handers batting in their backyard! @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09,” Yuvraj wrote on X.

Yuvraj holds the record for the fastest half-century in men’s T20Is between Full Member nations, having reached the milestone in just 12 balls against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in Durban in 2007. He also famously struck six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during that innings.

Abhishek, meanwhile, brought up his half-century in 15 deliveries against New Zealand in Wellington. He had earlier struck a 14-ball fifty against New Zealand during the 2026 T20 World Cup match in Guwahati.

The 26-year-old eventually reached his fourth T20I century in just 35 balls, finishing with 11 sixes and nine fours in an innings that put India’s chase firmly on course.

Yuvraj later congratulated Abhishek and praised the teenager for his contribution to the opening partnership, while also acknowledging the efforts of Sanju Samson and India’s bowling attack.

Yuvraj Singh Describes Sanju Samson as ‘Complete Team Man’

“And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls. Well played sir @OfficialAbhi04! Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye. Good stuff on the other end by VaibhavSooryavanshi! Devastating combination! Hats off to @IamSanjuSamson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man! Well-bowled by our bowlers to keep the score under 200! Great series win. Congratulations, Team India,” Yuvraj wrote on X.

Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Star For Team India

India’s chase was set up by a blistering opening stand between Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, who added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs. The pair took apart the New Zealand bowling attack, combining power hitting with an aggressive approach that left the hosts struggling to contain the scoring rate.

Sooryavanshi struck four sixes and four fours during his 19-ball knock, providing India with a rapid start before departing for 45. Abhishek continued the assault after his opening partner’s dismissal, maintaining the momentum and ensuring that India stayed well ahead of the required rate.

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Multiple Records in NZ vs IND

Abhishek’s 113 also took his tally of centuries in men’s T20 cricket to 11, placing him behind Chris Gayle, who leads the all-time list with 22 hundreds, and Babar Azam, who has 13. In men’s T20Is, Abhishek now has four centuries, joining the group of batters with four hundreds in the format, including Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt and Karanbir Singh, while Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma lead with five each.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’
Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs NZindia vs new zealandyuvraj singh

RELATED News

Fastest T20I Fifties: From Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Fifties (Full Member Nations Only) | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Fastest T20I Hundreds: From Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Meet Batters With Fastest T20I Hundreds | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Abhishek Sharma’s 35-Ball Century, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blitz Power India To Record-Breaking Win Over New Zealand

WATCH VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Create History, Smash Record 118 Runs In Powerplay Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma 100 WATCH VIDEO: India Opener Makes A Mockery Of New Zealand Attack With Blistering 35 Balls T20I Century | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

LATEST NEWS

‘Pitiable Condition’: Supreme Court Takes Strong Stand on Women Lawyers’ Facilities, Orders Exclusive Bar Rooms, Washrooms in District Courts

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’

AVP Infracon reports ~25% H1 FY27 revenue growth, recovers ~80% of FY26 receivables; targets Rs 600 crore FY27 revenue

‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

Raymond Q2 Profit Surges 130% to Rs 32 Crore; Revenue Rises 24% to Rs 655 Crore

GAMP Services Limited Files DRHP with SEBI for Proposed IPO

Israel Election Result 2026 Prediction: Can Benjamin Netanyahu Retain Power? Check Exit Polls, Key Candidates & Results Date

2-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Breaks Record By Playing 12 Taals On Tabla, Enters India Book Of Records | Watch Video

Imran Khan Gets Relief In ‘Leave India’ Notice Case As Govt Assures Bombay HC He Won’t Be Asked To Leave On October 28

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Digital Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead in Jharkhand After Going Missing on Train

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’
Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’
Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’
Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’
Yuvraj Singh Trolls Abhishek Sharma After 113 vs New Zealand, Says ‘You Still Can’t Get 50 off 12!’

QUICK LINKS