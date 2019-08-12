Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolled former England Kevin Pietersen after Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James scored for the Red Devils.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh poked friendly at former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen after Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in their opening match of the Premier League 2019/20. Kevin Pietersen, who is known as a huge Chelsea fan and quite active on social media received a message from Yuvi as a sarcastic jibe. After the Red Devils beat the London-based football club, Yuvraj, a Manchester United fan took to his Twitter account taking a friendly dig at Pietersen said, why he was quiet.

This is not the first time that the two cricketers locked horns over a football match. Earlier this year, the cricketers took to each other after Pietersen said that Manchester United is the second-best team in Manchester, after Manchester City.

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James scored for the club. Marcus Rashford scored two goals in the 18th minute and 67th minute whereas James and Martial hit the net in the 81st and 65th minute, respectively.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer said, the boys played courageously throughout the whole match and took risks and got the rewards.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, two newcomers this season at the Old Trafford have impressed with their performance after Manchester United spent 130 million pounds on the pair to fix their defence line-up that ended up conceding 54 Premier League goals last season.

