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Home > Sports News > Yuzvendra Chahal Eyes Team India Comeback After 15-Wicket One-Day Cup Run Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup

Yuzvendra Chahal Eyes Team India Comeback After 15-Wicket One-Day Cup Run Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup

Yuzvendra Chahal has impressed in England’s One-Day Cup, claiming 15 wickets for Northamptonshire and emerging as the leading spinner in the competition. Despite being out of India’s ODI plans since 2023, his performances have reignited debate over a Team India comeback.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 15 wickets in seven games for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup. Image Credit: ANI and X
Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 15 wickets in seven games for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 14:09 IST

It has been more than three years since Yuzvendra Chahal last played for the Indian cricket team in ODIs. The right-arm leg-spinner, who once formed one of the most effective spin-bowling partnerships with Kuldeep Yadav in white-ball cricket, has not found himself in the scheme of things since January 2023. However, Chahal, with his consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and County stints, has made sure that he remains in the minds of experts and fans. 

Yuzvendra Chahal Shines in One-Day Cup in England

Recently, while playing in the County Championship One Day Cup, Chahal has emerged as one of the leading wicket-takers while plying his trade for Northamptonshire. Having picked up 15 wickets in seven games, the 36-year-old is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. In his most recent outings, Chahal picked up three wickets while going for 35 runs in his 10 overs. No other bowler has bowled more overs than Chahal’s 69 while maintaining a better economy (4.56 runs per over) than him.

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In conditions which are not conducive to spin bowling, the right-arm leg-spinner has the most wickets by a spinner. While the fact that most top players in the country are playing The Hundred (Men’s), Chahal’s performance certainly puts him among the best spinners in India.

Team India Lacking Threat in Middle Overs

India’s bowling struggles in ODIs are not a concealed fact, with the Men in Blue failing to pick up wickets in the middle overs. During his peak years, Chahal, along with Kuldeep Yadav, gave control and wickets in the middle overs like no other bowling duo. However, with India opting for a batting option at number eight, the possibility of playing two spinners fell out. 

Making the choice between Kuldeep and Chahal, India opted for the variety of the left-arm chinaman. However, even Kuldeep, without his formidable partner, has lacked the ability to put the opposition on the back foot. 

Spin Bowling All-Rounders Keep Yuzvendra Chahal Out of Team India

Yuzvendra Chahal has been kept out of the Team India squad due to multiple spinners being all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have done well to keep their places in the playing XI in ODIs, with even Kuldeep struggling to get a place on some occasions. Meanwhile, the rise of Washington Sundar has meant that India has found another spin-bowling all-rounder. This has meant that the frontline spinners, Chahal, look to be pretty one-dimensional in front of these players without offering too much with the bat in hand. 

With the next World Cup being played in South Africa, it is possible that India will be opting for a couple of spinners in the squad, with probably one making the cut when it comes to the playing XI. Axar Patel seems to be the front-runner for making it into the squad given his batting performances. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav could be the frontline spinner but might warm the bench, with possibly three fast bowlers making the playing XI. 

Also Read: ‘I Hate The Name Narendra’: CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Narender Berwal Reveals Pakistani Boxer’s Funny Remark to PM Modi

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Yuzvendra Chahal Eyes Team India Comeback After 15-Wicket One-Day Cup Run Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup
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Yuzvendra Chahal Eyes Team India Comeback After 15-Wicket One-Day Cup Run Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup
Yuzvendra Chahal Eyes Team India Comeback After 15-Wicket One-Day Cup Run Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup
Yuzvendra Chahal Eyes Team India Comeback After 15-Wicket One-Day Cup Run Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup
Yuzvendra Chahal Eyes Team India Comeback After 15-Wicket One-Day Cup Run Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup

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