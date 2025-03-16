Home
Yuzvendra Chahal Names Kuldeep Yadav As World’s Best Wrist Spinner

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has praised his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav, calling him the best wrist spinner in world cricket ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 season.

Yuzvendra Chahal Names Kuldeep Yadav As World's Best Wrist Spinner

Yuzvendra Chahal Names Kuldeep Yadav as World's Best Wrist Spinner in Cricket


Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has praised his compatriot Kuldeep Yadav, calling him the best wrist spinner in world cricket ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 season. Chahal and Kuldeep, famously known as ‘KulCha,’ formed a formidable spin duo for India in the late 2010s and early 2020s, terrorizing batters with their variations and attacking mindset.

While Chahal has found himself on the fringes of the Indian team in recent years, Kuldeep has cemented his place as a key player for the Men in Blue. His stellar performances were instrumental in India’s triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where they clinched the title by defeating New Zealand in the final held in Dubai.

Chahal on His Bond with Kuldeep and a Possible India Return

Speaking about his chances of making a comeback to the national side, Chahal admitted that the decision is beyond his control but did not shy away from showering praise on Kuldeep. “I don’t think about what is not in my hands. Right now, he (Kuldeep) is the No. 1 wrist spinner in the world. It shows in the way he is bowling both in IPL and international cricket,” Chahal stated in an interview.

Despite his absence from the Indian squad since 2023, Chahal continues to share a strong camaraderie with Kuldeep, both on and off the field. Reflecting on their partnership, Chahal expressed admiration for the synergy they developed as a spin duo.

“I have loved bowling with Kuldeep. We enjoy a great bonding, on and off the field. It shows. It was fun bowling with him because we have a similar approach to bowling. Both of us love to attack. It was also partnership bowling. When one of us would go for runs, the other would make it tighter from the other end. We always trusted each other,” he added.

As IPL 2025 approaches, both spinners will once again be in action, albeit for different franchises. Chahal will don the jersey of Punjab Kings, while Kuldeep will represent Delhi Capitals, setting the stage for another exciting season of cricket.

ALSO READ: ‘Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again’: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Admission About His Future

 

