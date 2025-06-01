Yuzvendra Chahal Ready to Take Injections to Play in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs MI

Punjab Kings will be banking on Chahal’s experience as they try to recover from the crushing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been cleared to play in Punjab Kings’ must-win IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, despite nursing a painful finger injury. The experienced leg-spinner had been out of action since May 18 after the match against Rajasthan Royals, but with a place in the final up for grabs, Chahal has chosen to play through the discomfort.

According to a report in TOI quoting sources, Chahal is “ready to take injections” in order to play the Qualifier 2.

Chahal’s Return Boosts Punjab After Heavy Defeat

Punjab Kings will be banking on Chahal’s experience as they try to recover from the crushing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. That defeat exposed several cracks in the bowling attack, especially in the absence of Chahal and Marco Jansen.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting now face the challenge of regrouping a side that looked rattled and disjointed in their last outing. Arshdeep Singh has been leading the attack under pressure, and the return of Chahal provides much-needed balance and control.

Punjab will also draw confidence from their earlier win over Mumbai Indians this season. Despite Bumrah’s tight spell in that game, PBKS chased down the total with seven wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians Bring Knockout Experience and Winning Momentum

Mumbai Indians enter the match with confidence after eliminating Gujarat Titans in the previous round. Rohit Sharma delivered a commanding performance at the top of the order, setting the tone for a clinical MI win.

Their success in playoffs over the years gives them a clear mental edge. Led by Hardik Pandya, the team features big-match players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma, all of whom have found form at the right time.

New recruits Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson have also stepped up, showing their value in high-pressure situations. Bairstow’s attacking intent and Gleeson’s discipline have added new dimensions to an already well-rounded lineup.

Big Runs Expected as Bowlers Face Pressure

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a run-fest this season, and another high-scoring match is likely. Chahal’s presence will be key in the middle overs as he looks to disrupt MI’s dangerous batting unit, particularly Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Punjab’s openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya must get the team off to a strong start. If they can build momentum early, it will ease the burden on the middle order. Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh will have the task of finishing strong against MI’s death bowlers.

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah will again be the go-to bowler. His control and tactical use across all phases have been critical this season. Supported by Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, MI’s bowling unit remains one of the most disciplined in the league.

Punjab will be hoping that Chahal’s determination to play through pain inspires the team to deliver a complete performance and book their place in the final.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

