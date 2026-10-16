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Home > Sports News > Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks

Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks

Yuzvendra Chahal Personal Life: India's star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that struggles with alcohol consumption after his divorce led him to seek professional help. The IPL's leading wicket-taker opened up about his 26-day rehabilitation stay, anxiety, panic attacks and the personal challenges that affected his life beyond cricket.

Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 13:37 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal Personal Life: India’s veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about a difficult phase in his personal life, revealing that excessive alcohol consumption following his divorce prompted him to seek professional help. The IPL’s leading wicket-taker also discussed his experience with anxiety and panic attacks during a candid conversation with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Chahal spoke about the challenges he faced during this period and how his personal struggles began affecting his mental well-being. He also revealed that he spent 26 days in a rehabilitation facility to address his alcohol-related issues. The cricketer’s candid account offers a glimpse into the difficulties he faced away from the field and highlights the importance of seeking support during challenging times.

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Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Checked Into Rehab

Chahal, who has established himself as one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history, said his relationship with alcohol became increasingly difficult to manage after his personal life underwent major changes.

Speaking on Chopra’s podcast, the leg-spinner revealed that he spent 26 days at a rehabilitation facility after recognising that his drinking habits had crossed a limit. He described the decision to seek help as an important turning point, saying it helped him regain control over his life and approach his cricket with renewed focus.

Chahal also credited the support of his family and close friends during the challenging period. He indicated that making changes to his lifestyle helped him become more disciplined with training, fitness and preparation.

‘Anxiety And Panic Attacks Started’: Chahal Opens Up

The cricketer also spoke about the emotional impact of having his private life discussed publicly. According to Chahal, the attention and commentary surrounding his personal circumstances added to an already difficult period and affected his mental state.

He recalled experiencing panic attacks, during which his heartbeat would accelerate and he sometimes struggled to speak normally. The experiences made him realise how seriously anxiety could affect everyday life, including his ability to concentrate on professional commitments.

Chahal said he eventually decided to stop carrying the burden of public opinion and concentrate on rebuilding his confidence. He also acknowledged that social media commentary was something he could not completely control.

How Personal Struggles Affected Chahal’s Cricket

The leg-spinner explained that his mental state influenced his approach to playing cricket during that period. He said he was not feeling fully prepared for the demands of competition and sought a break rather than risk letting his team down.

Support from people within the cricketing setup helped him navigate the difficult phase, he indicated. Chahal subsequently returned his attention to the game, with a renewed emphasis on preparation and performance.

Chahal Continues To Be A Major IPL Wicket-Taker

Despite the challenges away from the field, Chahal remains the IPL’s leading wicket-taker. His success across multiple franchises has made him one of the competition’s most effective leg-spinners.

His latest revelations offer a glimpse into the personal challenges behind a long professional career. Chahal’s account also highlights the importance of recognising when habits or emotional difficulties become overwhelming and seeking appropriate support.

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Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks
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Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks

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