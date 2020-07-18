Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously trolled cricketer Rohit Sharma after the right-handed batsman congratulated Real Madrid on winning their 34th La Liga title. He laughed off Sharma's post saying that Rohit was just grateful to escape quarantine household chores.

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously trolled cricketer Rohit Sharma after the right-handed batsman congratulated Real Madrid for winning their 34th La Liga title. The Indian opener and La Liga brand ambassador Rohit had expressed his excitement on Instagram and posted a picture after Real Madrid won the title.

Chahal in a witty manner said that the real reason behind Rohit’s excitement is that he doesn’t have to the household chores.

“True Reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhega no jhaadu no pochaa phew @rohitsharma45,” commented Chahal on Rohit’s post.

Also Read: Assam floods need our attention: Sunil Chhetri

Also Read: All lives don’t matter until black lives matter: South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis

Real Madrid had defeated Villarreal by 2-1 to secure their 10th straight win with the help of Karim Benzema’s brace.

On the other hand, the second-placed club, Barcelona, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna which gave Zinedine Zidane-led side an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga table.

Also Read: IPL 2020 likely to take place in United Arab Emirates: BCCI

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App