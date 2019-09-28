Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said if India wins the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup all noise surrounding the team will die down. The 29-year-old Chahal also said he wants to win at least one World Cup.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that if India wins the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, then all the negative comments will stop. He said he wants to continue playing for India for at least 5-6 years. Chahal also asserted that he wants to win at least one World Cup in his career. The way Indian team is performing recently and shaping under head coach Ravi Shashtri and skipper Virat Kohli, it is very much possible, said the 29-years-old Chahal at the 10th edition of India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit. He said the heartbreaking loss in the World-Cup semi-final is still fresh in his mind, said, Chahal.

Chasing down 240 runs, Yuzvendra Chahal came out to bat right after MS Dhoni got dismissed in the 49th over against New Zealand which India lost by 18 runs. Former Indian skipper Dhoni made a strong 116-run stand partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to get India closer to the victory after they were stumbling at 92 for 6 at one stage. But after Dhoni was removed on 50 after a bizarre runout, India’s World Cup hopes crushed out.

Chahal said, India played brilliantly throughout the whole tournament but the rain wasn’t in their hand. He further added it was the first time that the team wanted to go to the hotel as soon as possible after the match was finished and the whole experience was depressing.

Talking about his recent performance, Chahal said he is eyeing to work hard and not to think about selection. He also added after IPL, a bunch of new talent came into the squad and its always good to know that there is competition and that never keeps you out of cricket.

