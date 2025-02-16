Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks Out On Marriage Rumors: ‘Not Indulge In These Speculations’

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has responded to widespread speculation regarding his alleged divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma and rumors of a Rs 60 crore alimony settlement.

Yuzvendra Chahal Speaks Out On Marriage Rumors: ‘Not Indulge In These Speculations’


Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has broken his silence on widespread rumors regarding his alleged divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma and a supposed alimony payment of Rs 60 crore. Taking to social media on Thursday, Chahal shared a cryptic post addressing the speculations surrounding his personal life.

Chahal, without directly mentioning Dhanashree, stated that certain posts circulating online may not be true. He urged fans and followers to refrain from believing unverified information.

“I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true. As a Son, a Brother, and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family,” Chahal wrote.

The leg-spinner also expressed gratitude to his supporters and reiterated his commitment to cricket. “I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support. This journey is far from over! There are still many incredible overs left to deliver for my country, my team, and my fans,” he added.

The rumors began after fans noticed that Chahal and Dhanashree had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed some pictures together, sparking speculation of trouble in their marriage. This led to unfounded claims that Chahal would be paying a hefty alimony sum of Rs 60 crore. However, no credible sources have confirmed any such developments.

Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and social media influencer, has also faced scrutiny regarding the alleged separation. While she has not directly addressed the rumors, she has shared messages emphasizing resilience and ignoring negativity.

Legal experts note that in India, alimony payments depend on factors such as the duration of the marriage, financial independence of both parties, and overall earnings. Since both Chahal and Dhanashree have established careers, the Rs 60 crore alimony claim appears exaggerated and baseless.

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020, and the couple has often been seen supporting each other publicly. As of now, neither party has officially confirmed any separation, and the social media speculation remains unverified.

For now, Chahal remains focused on his cricketing career, shutting down distractions with his latest statement. Fans will be eagerly watching his performances on the field rather than indulging in unfounded gossip off it.

