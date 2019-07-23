Indian spin-sensation Yuzvendra Chahal turned 29 today. He was born on July 23, 1990, in Haryana and today trapping the world-class batsmen with his spinning deliveries. Right-arm leg spinner who represents India in both limited over format, ODI and T20, has also represented India in Chess at the international level. Chahal is the only bowler who has taken a 6-wicket haul in the T20 cricket. On this special day, Chahal’s teammates Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, seniors Virendra Sehwag, Suresh Raina and cricket governing body BCCI wished Chahal on Twitter.

Teasing fellow cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan shared a photograph with Chahal and captioned it “Happy birthday chote miyaan”. Hit-man of the team Rohit Sharma called the young spinner as GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

While Sehwag said, “Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain!” Your attitude makes you different of all and worthy, otherwise, everyone is same.

Have a look at the funny tweets and wishes:

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal .

Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019

Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎂

Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019

Indian spinner has handed victory and played heroic innings many time. He makes a great pair with Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm chinaman, and both the bowlers have trapped opposition batsmen on many occasions. The player has the potential to turn the tables around and rescue the side from any unsounded situation.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowling stats:

The spinner has taken many wickets in his career and is a regular member of the team. In 49 ODI matches, Chahal has taken 84 wickets and his career-best is 6/42 with an economy of 5.08 runs per over.

T20 records, In the 31 T20 matches, Chahal has taken 46 wickets with best figures of 6/25 at 8 runs economy rate.



