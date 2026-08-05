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Home > Sports News > Zaheer Khan Buys Jaffna Kings: Former India Star Becomes LPL Franchise Owner After Major Takeover

Zaheer Khan Buys Jaffna Kings: Former India Star Becomes LPL Franchise Owner After Major Takeover

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has become co-owner of Jaffna Kings after Anchor Sports AB acquired the Lanka Premier League franchise. Rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings, the four-time LPL champions join the group's growing global cricket network spanning Sri Lanka, Belgium, and Canada.

Zaheer Khan's co-owned Anchor Sports AB bought the Lanka Premier League franchise, Jaffna Kings. Image Credit: ANI
Zaheer Khan's co-owned Anchor Sports AB bought the Lanka Premier League franchise, Jaffna Kings. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 13:09 IST

Zaheer Khan, Jaffna Kings: After the Lanka Premier League (LPL) team Jaffna Kings was acquired by Stockholm-based sports ownership organization Anchor Sports AB, which he co-owns with businessman Nagendra Siddoutam, former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan became a franchise owner in Sri Lankan cricket. After its previous ownership was terminated last month, the most successful team in LPL history will begin a new chapter with the rebranding of the organization as Anchor Jaffna Kings following the acquisition.

Zheer Khan’s Organization Buys Jaffna Kings

The takeover comes just weeks after the franchise was placed under the emergency regulatory control of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and LPL rights holders Innovation Production Group (IPG) following the termination of the previous ownership on July 23. The acquisition also brings Jaffna Kings into Anchor Sports AB’s expanding global multi-club network. According to an IPG media release, Anchor Sports AB’s international portfolio already includes the Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League in Belgium and the Vancouver Anchors men’s and women’s teams competing in Canada’s Super60 league.

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Zaheer Khan Speaks on Buying Jaffna Kings

Expressing his excitement over the acquisition, Zaheer said he was looking forward to becoming part of Sri Lankan cricket in a new role. “I’ve always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka – it’s a country I’ve visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I’m genuinely thrilled about, and I can’t wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings,” Zaheer said.

Anchor Sports AB co-founder Nagendra Siddoutam said the franchise aligns with the group’s long-term vision of building a connected global sporting network while retaining strong local identities. “This is a significant step for us. Sri Lanka has a rich cricketing heritage, and the LPL has established itself as a well-run, highly competitive league in a short span of time. The Anchor Jaffna Kings will be a natural extension of what we’re building globally – franchises that are rooted in their local communities while being part of a connected, international Anchor network. We’re looking forward to investing in the Anchor Jaffna Kings and contributing to the league’s continued growth,” he said.

Jaffna Kings Ownership Over The Years

The franchise has undergone multiple ownership changes since the inception of the LPL. Most recently, it was owned by Sports Commune, co-owned by former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra and entrepreneur Mayank Goel. That ownership ended after Kalra was arrested on alleged match-fixing charges in July, while Goel’s whereabouts remain unknown. 

Before Sports Commune, the franchise was owned by the Lyca Group from 2021 to 2025, while a consortium led by Arnold Anandan and Rahul Sood controlled the team during the inaugural LPL season. Each ownership tenure ended due to financial issues, prompting SLC and IPG to step in and manage the franchise during the ongoing season.

Despite the off-field uncertainty, Jaffna Kings have remained the benchmark of success in the Lanka Premier League, winning four of the five completed editions and once again topping the league standings this season to qualify for the playoffs. 

Lanka Premier League Director Speaks on Zaheer Khan Owning Jaffna Kings

LPL Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela welcomed the new ownership, saying Zaheer’s involvement would be a major positive for Sri Lankan cricket. “Having an owner of Zaheer Khan’s calibre involved with the Anchor Jaffna Kings is a real boost for the league. The mentorship and direction he can offer our young Sri Lankan players will be enormous, and we’re excited to see that experience passed on both on and off the field,” Dodanwela said.

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Zaheer Khan Buys Jaffna Kings: Former India Star Becomes LPL Franchise Owner After Major Takeover
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Zaheer Khan Buys Jaffna Kings: Former India Star Becomes LPL Franchise Owner After Major Takeover
Zaheer Khan Buys Jaffna Kings: Former India Star Becomes LPL Franchise Owner After Major Takeover
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