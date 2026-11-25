Zaheer Khan EQUAL League: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan’s sports company, Anchor Sports AB, has partnered with the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund) to launch ‘EQUAL’, a mixed-gender T20 cricket league. The inaugural five-team competition will be held in Germany in August 2027, featuring men and women playing together in the same XI.

The Stockholm-based Anchor Sports AB, co-owned by 2011 World Cup-winning champion Zaheer Khan and IT entrepreneur Nagendra Siddoutam, announced the partnership with Germany’s national cricket governing body on Wednesday, November 25.

The proposed competition will bring professional male and female cricketers together in a single tournament, moving away from the traditional format of separate men’s and women’s competitions. The league will have one scoreboard, one competition and one champion.

EQUAL League: Check Format And Playing Rules

The inaugural edition of EQUAL is expected to feature five teams competing across 12 T20 matches. Each franchise will have a squad of 18 players, while every playing XI will consist of six women and five men.

Although the tournament will retain the established rules and structure of T20 cricket, it will introduce clearly defined playing laws, player-safety measures and substitution protocols to ensure a structured and competitive environment.

The initiative also aims to create new opportunities for participation, talent development and fan engagement in Germany and other emerging cricket markets across Europe.

Germany currently ranks ninth among 145 economies in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2026, published on September 16, with 81.7 per cent of its gender gap closed.

Zaheer Khan Opens Up On EQUAL League

Speaking about the initiative, former India fast bowler and Anchor Sports co-owner Zaheer Khan highlighted the potential of the mixed-gender format to expand cricket’s reach, particularly in emerging markets.

“Cricket has the power to bring people together, and its growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, will depend on how well we make the game accessible to a wider audience. Initiatives like ‘EQUAL’ are an important step in that direction, giving people across genders the opportunity to participate, contribute and be part of the sport’s growth. With cricket returning to the Olympic Games in 2028, there is an opportunity to take the game to new communities and further expand its global reach. What makes ‘EQUAL’ particularly interesting is that it brings a male and a female cricketer together in the middle, competing against each other,” Zaheer said.

German Cricket Federation President Reacts To EQUAL League

German Cricket Federation President Severin Weiß also expressed optimism about the proposed competition, pointing towards the existing cricket community in Germany and the potential to bring male and female players together.

“There is already a sizeable community of men and women playing cricket across Germany, and we see enormous potential in creating platforms that can bring these communities together in a more structured and competitive environment. Equal gives us an opportunity to build on the existing foundation, encourage greater participation, take cricket into local communities and showcase the sport to a wider audience,” Weiß said.

DCB Vice President Dr. Vignaesh Sankaran also highlighted the growing popularity of cricket in Germany and the opportunities the new format could create.

“Cricket is putting down strong roots in Germany, with growing interest and participation across different communities. What makes ‘Equal’ particularly exciting is its ability to build on this momentum through an innovative format. Beyond the tournament itself, the proposition has the potential to create greater visibility for the sport and establish new avenues for talent development,” Sankaran added.

Nagendra Siddoutam Explains The Vision Behind EQUAL

Anchor Sports co-owner Nagendra Siddoutam described the league as an attempt to challenge the conventional structure of cricket and explore new possibilities for the game.

“At Anchor Sports, our vision has always been to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative concepts that strengthen cricket at the grassroots. ‘EQUAL’ is an exciting extension of that vision. For generations, men’s and women’s cricket have evolved as separate formats. ‘EQUAL’ dares to ask a question the sport has rarely explored: what happens when men and women come together in the same XI? We believe it has the potential to challenge perceptions, spark conversations and deliver a compelling spectacle,” Siddoutam said.

With its inaugural edition scheduled for August 2027, EQUAL will look to establish a new platform for professional cricketers while expanding the sport’s reach among audiences and communities in Germany. The league also arrives at a significant time for cricket, with the sport set to return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.