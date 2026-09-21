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Home > Sports News > Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

Zaheer Khan has been appointed Chennai Super Kings head coach for IPL 2027, replacing Stephen Fleming after his 18-year association with the franchise. The former India pacer and 2011 World Cup winner now reunites with MS Dhoni at CSK, taking charge of the franchise for the first time as an IPL head coach.

Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: X/@ImZaheer
Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: X/@ImZaheer

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 19:07 IST

Zaheer Khan CSK Head Coach: Chennai Super Kings took to social media to announce the appointment of Zaheer Khan as the head coach of the five-time champions. The left-arm pacer, who previously served as the bowling coach for the Lucknow Super Giants, replaces Stephen Fleming. As a player, the left-arm pacer won the ODI World Cup with the Indian national cricket team in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. The duo is set to be reunited in Yellow colours, with the pacer being appointed as the head coach. 

CSK Appoints Zaheer Khan as Head Coach



Chennai Super Kings, having parted ways with Stephen Fleming in July, announced Zaheer Khan as the head coach. CSK and Stephen Fleming enjoyed one of the most successful partnerships. Not only did they win the IPL title record-equalling five times but also made the playoffs a record 12 times. In each of these seasons, it was MS Dhoni who was the captain of the side. 

Zaheer was quoted by the franchise saying, “It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history.”

Chennai Super Kings Part Ways With Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

According to an official statement from the franchise, the decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management. 

Fleming joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the IPL’s inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach from 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket.

Also Read: South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

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Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
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Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit
Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

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